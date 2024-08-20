Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Set to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.5%

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

The commercial satellite imaging market is segmented into application, end user, and region.

Rise in utilization of satellite imagery in government and defense sectors drive the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Advantages such as precise mapping for mission planning, search, and rescue operations and rise in utilization of satellite imagery in government and defense sectors drive the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies such as electric propulsion technology, high-resolution cameras, advanced remote sensing technology, and others supplements the market. On the other hand, increase in usage of satellite data for development of smart cities and connected vehicles along with rise in implementation in commercial applications present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1751

For instance, the China government announced in June 2021 that four satellites will be launched into predetermined orbits for catastrophe prevention and mitigation, asteroid resource discovery, ecological environment monitoring, and other applications. Surge in demand for satellite data from various industry verticals and increase in requirement of earth observation satellites are factors expected to drive the market growth. Companies with a strong technological edge and diverse customer base are likely to gain a competitive advantage in the commercial satellite imaging market share landscape.

The global commercial satellite imaging market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL N.V, EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING, SPACEKNOW, GALILEO GROUP, INC, PLANET LABS INC, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC, TELESPAZIO FRANCE, HARRIS CORPORATION, BLACKSKY GLOBAL LLC, URTHECAST CORP

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cd22a03535d0a169d85fe5125caf529f

Similarly, energy companies are also adopting commercial satellite imagery services for enhancement in productivity, which supports the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, ProStar Holdings Inc., a major company in Precision Mapping Solutions, was announced that Scout Energy Partners, signed a service-level agreement (SLA) for ProStar’s cloud and mobile solution to improve the management and safety of pipeline operations.

Based on end user, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. However, the civil engineering and archaeology segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1751

The commercial satellite imaging market size is segmented into application, end user, and region. By application, the market is categorized into geospatial data acquisition & mapping, urban planning & development, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, surveillance & security, defense & intelligence, and others. By end user, it is segregated into government, military & defense, forestry & agriculture, energy, civil engineering & archaeology, transportation & logistics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the geospatial data acquisition and mapping segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming future.

By end user, the government segment is anticipated to lead the market.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Aerial Imaging Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerial-imaging-market-to-reach-8-52-bn-globally-by-2030-at-14-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301467316.html

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-fuel-systems-market-to-reach-15-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301867967.html

Aviation Analytics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/05/31/2453540/0/en/Aviation-Analytics-Market-to-Garner-8-21-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Engines Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/18/2501020/0/en/Aircraft-Engines-Market-to-Generate-158-46-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html