KPA Unveils New Guided Compliance Solution for Dealership Advertising, Sales, and Finance

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA, the leading provider of compliance solutions for automotive dealers, is excited to announce the launch of an innovative guided solution for Advertising, Sales, and Finance (ASF) compliance, designed specifically for dealerships navigating changing regulations. This unique combination of robust software and consulting services provides an end-to-end solution to lower business risk, avoid fines, and protect dealerships from current and future regulations.

KPA’s solution blends expert guidance from seasoned compliance consultants and advanced software that includes reporting and management features so that dealerships can identify gaps and understand where they are at in their compliance journey. As dealerships progress along a 10-step journey toward complete compliance, they receive ongoing support and onsite services based on their specific needs.

"With the launch of our 10-step guided Advertising, Sales, and Finance solution, KPA reaffirms its commitment to providing the most reliable and complete compliance solution for dealerships," said Chris Fanning, President and Chief Executive Officer of KPA. "We understand the complexities of the regulatory environment and are dedicated to helping our clients navigate these challenges successfully. This offering is more than just a product—it's a partnership for ongoing compliance and success."

Acknowledging the risks of non-compliance with current regulatory standards and the constant threat to customer information security, KPA's solution serves as a beacon of support and assurance. It is designed to meticulously guide dealers through each aspect of compliance with precise and practical steps. Among the offerings of the Advertising, Sales, and Finance compliance package, are advanced capabilities including:

Key Performance Dashboard to understand and identify where dealerships are in the journey to complete compliance

to understand and identify where dealerships are in the journey to complete compliance Website Advertising Audits that review ad compliance according to new digital guidelines

that review ad compliance according to new digital guidelines Secure Messaging that ensures the secure transfer of sensitive information to reduce the risk of data breaches

that ensures the secure transfer of sensitive information to reduce the risk of data breaches Feedback Management that keeps required records and addresses customer concerns

that keeps required records and addresses customer concerns Advertising Archive to store advertising collateral in a central place to meet new record-keeping regulatory requirements

to store advertising collateral in a central place to meet new record-keeping regulatory requirements OFAC/Red Flags database that helps prevent identity theft

that helps prevent identity theft Award-winning Compliance Training through a learning management system with 20+ specialized ASF courses available in English and Spanish



These state-of-the-art capabilities come together in a robust software package made even more thorough through a guided 10-step compliance process. This process and software combination provides dealers with a unique offering that provides a clear, systematic approach to achieving full compliance, helps identify gaps, tracks progress, and maintains high standards across all operations, as well as mitigates risks, avoids fines, and protects a dealership’s reputation.

This new solution is part of KPA’s unique Complete Compliance solution for dealerships; combining powerful software solutions with compliance consulting expertise and award-winning training to cover compliance for all areas of a dealership:

KPA solutions help dealerships stay compliant, lower business risks, reduce costs, protect their reputation, and save time so that they can stay focused on their core business.

About KPA

KPA helps dealerships improve safety and stay compliant. Trusted by 15,000+ clients, including 40 of the top 50 automobile dealership groups, KPA helps organizations keep people safe, protect their business, and elevate compliance with easy-to-use software, comprehensive training, and expert consulting services that reduce incidents, avoid violations, and lower business risks.