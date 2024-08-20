Voltus Again Recognized as a Leading Virtual Power Plant Aggregator in 2024 Wood Mackenzie VPP Report

Voltus named a leading C&I aggregator by number of programs, and recognized for expansion of demand response offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, today announced that it has been named a leader in the U.S. and Canadian VPP markets by Wood Mackenzie for the second consecutive year. In Wood Mackenzie’s annual report on the size of and outlook for the North American VPP market, Voltus received multiple accolades, including ranking highest in the number of VPPs that include commercial and industrial (C&I) utility customers and recognition for being “first-in-market” for high-reward ancillary services programs.

“Despite capacity accreditation setbacks in some markets for C&I demand response resources, Voltus remains a leader in the U.S. and Canadian VPP markets,” said Ben Hertz-Shargel, Global Head of Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie. “Their staying power is a function of their commitment to innovation and, increasingly, the growing population of DER-owning residential customers.”

Since Voltus provided data for this report earlier this year, the company’s aggregate megawatts under management (MWUM) has increased by 20% to more than 7,000, representing approximately one-fifth of the total VPP capacity in the U.S. and Canada tracked by Wood Mackenzie.

“Wood Mackenzie’s DER and VPP reports are valuable resources for the power and utilities industry, and we’re honored to have the hard work of Voltus highlighted,” said Voltus President, Matthew Plante. “Our recent growth, which has been driven by partnerships with battery storage system developers, residential customers, and traditional, capacity-based demand response programs, reflects the fact that customers of all sizes recognize the financial opportunity available to them and want to be part of the solution in this load-growth, high-cost environment.”

The expanded Voltus portfolio is already delivering results for the grid, its customers, and the climate. So far this year, Voltus has been dispatched nearly 99% of all days, achieving 125,000 metric tons in net avoided emissions.

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .