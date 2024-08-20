Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,427 in the last 365 days.

Twenty-Three Sysco Delivery Partners Inducted Into the 2024 International Foodservice Distribution Truck Driver Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, announced that the International Foodservice Distribution Association (IFDA) named 23 of Sysco’s Delivery Partners to its prestigious 2024 Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

The IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame program recognizes the foodservice industry’s top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety. For those selected, being inducted is a lifetime honor.

“We’re incredibly proud of our Sysco Delivery Partners who have dedicated their careers to safely delivering food and products to our customers,” said Daniel Purefoy, Sysco’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “They have one of the most demanding and important jobs, and continue to deliver with friendly smiles and excellent customer service. These individuals embody our values and exemplify the quality and service that Sysco is known for. We are excited to recognize and celebrate them as they receive this prestigious honor.”

The list of Sysco honorees is as follows:

Name Location Years
Ernest Bermea Sysco Central Texas 35
Ernest Bouchard Sysco Albany 35
James Cox Jr Sygma Florida 35
Michael Douthit Sygma Dallas-Ft Worth 36
David Hammerly Sysco Baraboo 38
Lonnie Knabusch Sygma Detroit 35
Reggie Knighten Sysco San Francisco 34
George Lee Jr Sysco Louisville 36
Manuel Lira FreshPoint Dallas 39
Raymond Locke Sysco Syracuse 35
Eric Madura Sysco Syracuse 35
Joseph Power Sysco Baraboo 34
Sonny Santos Sygma San Antonio 37
Charles Stephenson Sysco Virginia 39
Todd Stewart Sysco Lincoln 37
Hipolito Valencia Sygma Detroit 35
Cary Vanasdale Sysco Southeast Florida 35
Joseph Curran Sysco Cincinnati 34
David Kelley Sysco Atlanta 31
Orlando Palacios Sysco Atlanta 32
Robert Richardson III Sysco Atlanta 26
Michael Young Sysco Atlanta 30
 

The 2024 class will be honored at the IFDA Solutions Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, which is scheduled for September 22-25. The Supply Chain learning track at the IFDA 2024 Solutions Conference covers a variety of topics crucial for optimizing operations in the foodservice distribution industry. Attendees will gain valuable insights and strategies to navigate complex regulatory environments, optimize profitability, and drive sustainable growth in the industry.

To be eligible for the IFDA Hall of Fame, a driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents over that timeframe. In addition, they cannot have any moving violations within the five years before their nomination.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Media Contact
Matt Stewart
Matt.Stewart@sysco.com
281-584-1390

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeec70ab-8d29-4d82-929c-2424cc4c5150


Primary Logo

Sysco Truck Driver

Sysco truck driver

You just read:

Twenty-Three Sysco Delivery Partners Inducted Into the 2024 International Foodservice Distribution Truck Driver Hall of Fame

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more