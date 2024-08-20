Questex’s LDI Unveils 2024 Professional Training Program; Seven Days of Unparalleled Training for the Live Events Design and Technology Industry

LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, with pro training starting on December 4

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI), which unites the global entertainment design and technology communities, today unveils the 2024 professional training program. The program offers seven days of unparalleled professional development through LDInstitute™ courses, keynotes and LDInnovation™ Conference sessions. LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with professional training starting December 4. Register here.



“As part of our longstanding commitment to the live events design and technology communities, we have curated an outstanding training program to help industry professionals gain the insights they need to complete their jobs successfully today as well as a glimpse into what’s in store in the future,” said Jessi Cybulski, LDI Show Director.

The LDI Professional Training Program features over 150 speakers and A-list industry experts providing courses, keynotes, and conference sessions for the live events design and technology ecosystem. The program includes:

The LDInstitute is the most comprehensive professional training program in the industry. The 2024 program will be the largest in the event’s 36-year history with 75 courses ranging from hands-on software, lighting console, and media server training to rigging, electrical, automation, and laser safety.

Other event highlights:

Foster The Future is designed for young career professionals under the age of 25 and fosters diversity and growth through scholarships and development programs.

The LDI professional training program takes place December 4-10 with the Expo taking place December 8-10 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/. LDI will take place December 4 – 10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

