Legend Biotech to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced that Ying Huang, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Investor Relations section of Legend’s website. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH 

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide. 

