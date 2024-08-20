Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue: $342.2 million for Q2 2024 $660.7 million for H1 2024

Net Income: $101.5 million for Q2 2024 $174.8 million for H1 2024

Earnings per common unit: $3.30 for Q2 2024 $5.68 for H1 2024

Net cash from operating activities: $131.5 million for Q2 2024 $225.9 million for H1 2024

EBITDA: $197.0 million for Q2 2024 $363.2 million for H1 2024

Returning capital to unitholders: 197,148 common units repurchased through August 12, 2024 for $9.7 million $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q2 2024; $0.20 per unit annualized

Sales and purchases in Q2 – Q3 2024 QTD: $501.1 million acquisitions of seven vessels

$64.6 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels Four newbuilding vessels delivered

$ 3.7 billion contracted revenue as of August 2024

Renewal of the management and administrative services agreements

MONACO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2024.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the second quarter of 2024. Navios reported revenue of $342.2 million and net income of $101.5 million. Earnings per common unit were $3.30 and our net loan to value was 31.6%.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “We are continuing to invest in our business by purchasing attractive assets. With substantial improvement in net LTV since the end of 2023, we have also been repurchasing units under our $100 million common unit repurchase program. Through August 12, 2024, we repurchased 197,148 units for approximately $9.7 million. When added to dividends, we have returned a total of approximately $12.8 million to our unitholders YTD 2024. Around $90 million remains available under the program. Further repurchases will be subject to a number of conditions, including general market and business conditions, working capital requirements, and other investment opportunities.”

Common unit repurchases



As of August 12, 2024, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners repurchased 197,148 common units for aggregate cash consideration of $9.7 million. Accordingly, there are currently 29,987,240 common units outstanding.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution was paid on August 14, 2024 to unitholders of record as of August 9, 2024. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Fleet update

Acquisition of vessels Q2 – Q3 2024 QTD $501.1 million acquisitions Acquisition of four newbuilding scrubber-fitted aframax/LR2 tankers for $263.7 million During the second quarter of 2024, Navios Partners agreed to acquire four newbuilding scrubber-fitted aframax/LR2 tankers of 115,000 dwt, from unrelated third parties, for aggregate purchase price of $263.7 million. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.



Acquisition of two newbuilding methanol-ready and scrubber-fitted 7,900 TEU containerships for $212.0 million During the second quarter of 2024, Navios Partners agreed to acquire two newbuilding methanol-ready and scrubber-fitted 7,900 TEU containerships, from unrelated third parties, for aggregate purchase price of $212.0 million. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the second half of 2026.



Acquisition of one Japanese-built ultra-handymax (previously chartered-in) for $25.4 million In June 2024, Navios Partners declared its option to acquire a 2015-built ultra-handymax of 61,339 dwt, which was previously chartered-in, for a purchase price of approximately $25.4 million (based on the purchased JPY at ~160 USD/JPY and the expected delivery date of the vessel) and is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Sale of vessels Q2 – Q3 2024 QTD $64.6 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels with average age of 16.4 years In July 2024, Navios Partners agreed to sell two 2009-built MR2 product tankers and one 2005-built post-panamax to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $64.6 million. The sales are expected to be completed during the second half of 2024.



Four newbuilding vessels delivered Q2 – Q3 2024 QTD In June 2024 and July 2024, as previously announced, Navios Partners took delivery of three 2024-built 5,300 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $37,050 net per day for a period of 5.2 years.



In August 2024, as previously announced, Navios Partners took delivery of one 2024-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered-out at $26,366 net per day for a period of five years.



$561.0 million contracted revenue agreed Q2 – Q3 2024 QTD; $3.7 billion total contracted revenue Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $561.0 million.



Two newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers have been chartered-out for a period of five years at $27,776 net per day.

Two newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers have been chartered-out for a period of five years at $28,275 net per day.

Two newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers have been chartered-out for a period of five years at $28,144 net per day.

Six 4,250 TEU containerships have been chartered-out for an average period of 2.1 years at an average rate of $28,116 net per day.

Two newbuilding 7,900 TEU containerships have been chartered-out for a period of four years at $43,000 net per day. Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.7 billion contracted revenue through 2037.

Financing update



In June 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new reducing revolving credit facility with a commercial bank for up to $95.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of two of its vessels and to finance part of the acquisition cost of four dry bulk vessels. The credit facility: (i) matures five years after the drawdown date; and (ii) bears interest at Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 175 bps per annum for drawn amounts. In June 2024 and August 2024 the aggregate amount of $79.2 million was drawn. The remaining amount of $15.8 million is expected to be drawn during the third quarter of 2024.

Renewal of the management and administrative services agreements

In August 2024, Navios Partners renewed its management agreement (the “Management Agreement”) and its administrative services agreement (the “Administrative Services Agreement,” together with the Management Agreement, the “Agreements”) with Navios Shipmanagement Inc. and its affiliates (the “Manager”) commencing January 1, 2025, for a term of ten years, renewing annually. The Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors, consisting of independent directors, negotiated and approved the Agreements with the advice of Watson Farley & Williams LLP as legal advisor and KPMG Advisors Single Member S.A. (a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms) as financial advisor.

The Administrative Services Agreement provides for reimbursement of allocable general and administrative costs. The Management Agreement provides for technical and commercial management and related specialized services based on fee structure, including: (i) a technical management fee of $950 per day per owned vessel; (ii) a commercial management fee of 1.25% on revenues; (iii) an S&P fee of 1% on purchase or sales price; and (iv) fees for other specialized services (e.g. supervision of newbuilding vessels). Fixed fees to be adjusted annually for United States Consumer Price Index. The Management Agreement also allows for stated incentive awards if equity returns exceed 15%, upon the unanimous consent of the Board of Directors of Navios Partners. The Agreements provide for payment of a termination fee, which termination fee for the Management Agreement is equal to the net present value of the technical and commercial management fees charged for the most recent calendar year for the number of years remaining for the Management Agreement, using a 6% discount rate and such termination fee for the Administrative Services Agreement is equal to the costs charged for the most recent calendar year, each as set forth in the latest audited annual financial statements.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 75 dry bulk vessels, 48 containerships and 56 tankers, including 20 newbuilding tankers (14 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and eight newbuilding containerships (four 5,300 TEU containerships, two 7,700 TEU containerships and two 7,900 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through 2026. The fleet excludes two MR2 product tankers and one post-panamax that are agreed to be sold.

As of August 12, 2024, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 73.5% and 45.7 % of its available days for the last six months of 2024 and for all of 2025, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $537.6 million and $759.2 million for the last six months of 2024 and for all of 2025, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $26,245 and $28,509 for the last six months of 2024 and for all of 2025, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in $‘000 except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 342,155 $ 346,938 $ 660,710 $ 656,460 Net Income $ 101,469 $ 112,308 $ 174,830 $ 211,473 Adjusted Net Income $ 94,213 (1) $ 102,157 (2) $ 165,697 (3) $ 167,872 (4) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 131,479 $ 133,827 $ 225,915 $ 228,343 EBITDA $ 197,008 $ 201,601 $ 363,163 $ 390,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ 189,752 (1) $ 191,450 (2) $ 354,030 (3) $ 346,836 (4) Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 5.68 $ 6.87 Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 5.68 $ 6.87 Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 3.06 (1) $ 3.32 (2) $ 5.38 (3) $ 5.45 (4) Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 3.06 (1) $ 3.32 (2) $ 5.38 (3) $ 5.45 (4)





(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude $7.3 million net gain related to: (a) the gain on the sale of three of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on two of our vessels. (2) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $10.2 million gain related to the sale of four of our vessels. (3) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the six month period ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude $9.1 million net gain related to: (a) the gain on the sale of four of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on two of our vessels. (4) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $43.6 million gain related to the sale of 12 of our vessels.

Three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 decreased by $4.7 million, or 1.4%, to $342.2 million, as compared to $346.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in the available days of our fleet and the decrease in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $2.4 million and negatively affected by $7.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 2.2% to $23,384 per day, as compared to $23,900 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet decreased by 0.5% to 13,498 days for the three month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 13,572 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.7 million to $189.8 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $191.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $4.7 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $2.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels; (iii) $1.1 million increase in other expense, net; and (iv) $0.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $4.9 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); and (ii) $2.0 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses.

Net Income for the three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $8.0 million to $94.2 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $102.2 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $10.6 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $6.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $2.3 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $2.1 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (ii) $1.7 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $3.2 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (ii) $1.1 million increase in interest income.

Six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Time charter and voyage revenues for the six month period ended June 30, 2024 increased by $4.2 million, or 0.6%, to $660.7 million, as compared to $656.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE rate and the increase in revenue from freight voyages. For the six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $2.5 million and negatively affected by $20.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 0.5% to $22,448 per day, as compared to $22,337 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet decreased by 1.6% to 27,038 days for the six month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 27,480 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $7.2 million to $354.0 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $346.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $7.2 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (ii) $4.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (iii) $1.8 million decrease in other expense, net. The above increase was partially mitigated by a: (i) $4.4 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels; (ii) $1.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement; and (iii) $0.3 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses.

Net Income for the six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $2.2 million to $165.7 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $167.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a $21.7 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $11.5 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $6.6 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms and a $3.6 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.4 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; (ii) $7.2 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (iii) $2.9 million increase in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Available Days(1) 13,498 13,572 27,038 27,480 Operating Days(2) 13,306 13,474 26,751 27,223 Fleet Utilization(3) 98.6% 99.3% 98.9% 99.1% TCE rate Combined (per day)(4) $ 23,384 $ 23,900 $ 22,448 $ 22,337 TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)(4) $ 17,959 $ 15,715 $ 16,090 $ 13,346 TCE rate Containerships (per day)(4) $ 30,239 $ 35,466 $ 30,037 $ 35,226 TCE rate Tankers (per day)(4) $ 27,816 $ 30,947 $ 27,952 $ 29,664 Vessels operating at period end 151 154 151 154





(1) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues. (2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys. (4) TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable fixed vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

EXHIBIT 1

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30,

2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months (1) $ 318,387 $ 296,175 Other current assets 130,383 103,573 Vessels, net 3,860,441 3,734,671 Other non-current assets 1,039,823 1,013,147 Total assets $ 5,349,034 $ 5,147,566 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Other current liabilities $ 120,679 $ 174,564 Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current) 1,967,214 1,861,463 Other non-current liabilities 323,939 341,087 Total partners’ capital 2,937,202 2,770,452 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 5,349,034 $ 5,147,566 (1) Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $38.5 million and $47.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.





NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data) Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Time charter and voyage revenues $ 342,155 $ 346,938 $ 660,710 $ 656,460 Time charter and voyage expenses (40,044 ) (41,956 ) (81,955 ) (81,719 ) Direct vessel expenses (18,916 ) (17,764 ) (36,469 ) (32,204 ) Vessel operating expenses (85,271 ) (82,550 ) (170,193 ) (165,766 ) General and administrative expenses (20,584 ) (20,536 ) (41,328 ) (40,035 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (56,314 ) (54,037 ) (111,884 ) (108,255 ) Amortization of unfavorable lease terms 3,171 5,322 6,307 12,910 Gain on sale of vessels, net 7,256 10,151 9,133 43,601 Interest expense and finance cost, net (30,087 ) (33,330 ) (59,496 ) (68,854 ) Interest income 3,596 2,483 6,992 4,100 Other expense, net (3,493 ) (2,413 ) (6,987 ) (8,765 ) Net income $ 101,469 $ 112,308 $ 174,830 $ 211,473

Earnings per unit:

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings per unit: Earnings per common unit, basic $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 5.68 $ 6.87 Earnings per common unit, diluted $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 5.68 $ 6.87





NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

Other Financial Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 225,915 $ 228,343 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities $ (293,957 ) $ 31,665 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 98,711 $ (165,054 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 30,669 $ 94,954

EXHIBIT 2



Owned Dry Bulk Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Navios Vega Transhipper 2009 57,573 Navios Christine B Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,058 Navios Celestial Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios La Paix Ultra-Handymax 2014 61,485 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 Navios Hope Panamax 2005 75,397 Navios Sagittarius Panamax 2006 75,756 Navios Taurus Panamax 2005 76,596 Navios Galileo Panamax 2006 76,596 Navios Sun Panamax 2005 76,619 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 Navios Helios Panamax 2005 77,075 Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Unity N Panamax 2011 79,642 Odysseus N Panamax 2011 79,642 Rainbow N Panamax 2011 79,642 Navios Citrine Kamsarmax 2017 81,626 Navios Dolphin Kamsarmax 2017 81,630 Navios Avior Kamsarmax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Kamsarmax 2012 81,472 Navios Horizon I Kamsarmax 2019 81,692 Navios Galaxy II Kamsarmax 2020 81,789 Navios Uranus Kamsarmax 2019 81,821 Navios Felicity I Kamsarmax 2020 81,962 Navios Primavera Kamsarmax 2022 82,003 Navios Meridian Kamsarmax 2023 82,010 Navios Herakles I Kamsarmax 2019 82,036 Navios Magellan II Kamsarmax 2020 82,037 Navios Sky Kamsarmax 2015 82,056 Navios Harmony Kamsarmax 2006 82,790 Navios Alegria Kamsarmax 2016 84,852 Navios Sphera Kamsarmax 2016 84,872 Navios Coral Kamsarmax 2016 84,904 Navios Apollon I(1) Post-Panamax 2005 87,052 Copernicus N Post-Panamax 2010 93,062 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 Navios Aurora II Capesize 2009 169,031 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Symphony Capesize 2010 178,132 Navios Ace Capesize 2011 179,016 Navios Melodia Capesize 2010 179,132 Navios Luz Capesize 2010 179,144 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Buena Ventura Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Fulvia Capesize 2010 179,263 Navios Aster Capesize 2010 179,314 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 Navios Fantastiks Capesize 2005 180,265 Navios Sol Capesize 2009 180,274 Navios Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 Navios Pollux Capesize 2009 180,727 Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Navios Corali Capesize 2015 181,249 Navios Mars Capesize 2016 181,259 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Navios Joy Capesize 2013 181,389 Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Navios Azalea Capesize 2022 182,064 Navios Armonia Capesize 2022 182,079 Navios Altair Capesize 2023 182,115 Navios Sakura Capesize 2023 182,169 Navios Amethyst Capesize 2023 182,212 Navios Astra Capesize 2022 182,393





Owned Containerships Type Built Capacity

(TEU) Spectrum N Containership 2009 2,546 Protostar N Containership 2007 2,741 Fleur N Containership 2012 2,782 Ete N Containership 2012 2,782 Navios Summer Containership 2006 3,450 Navios Verano Containership 2006 3,450 Matson Lanai Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Verde Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Amarillo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Vermilion Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Azure Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Indigo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Domino Containership 2008 4,250 Matson Oahu Containership 2008 4,250 Navios Tempo Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Destiny Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Devotion Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Lapis Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Dorado Containership 2010 4,250 Carmel I Containership 2010 4,360 Zim Baltimore Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Bahamas Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Miami Containership 2009 4,563 Navios Magnolia Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Jasmine Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Chrysalis Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Nerine Containership 2008 4,730 Sparrow Containership 2023 5,300 Zim Eagle Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Condor Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Hawk Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Falcon Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Pelican Containership 2024 5,300 Hyundai Shanghai Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Tokyo Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Hongkong Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Singapore Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Busan Containership 2006 6,800 Navios Unison Containership 2010 10,000 Navios Constellation Containership 2011 10,000





Owned Tanker Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Hector N MR1 Product Tanker 2008 38,402 Nave Aquila MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,991 Nave Atria MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,992 Nave Capella MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,995 Nave Alderamin MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,998 Nave Pyxis MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,998 Nave Bellatrix MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Orion MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Titan MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Luminosity MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Jupiter MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Velocity MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Sextans MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Equinox MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Pulsar MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Orbit (1) MR2 Product Tanker 2009 50,470 Nave Equator (1) MR2 Product Tanker 2009 50,542 Bougainville MR2 Product Tanker 2013 50,626 Nave Cetus LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,581 Nave Ariadne LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Cielo LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Rigel LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,673 Nave Atropos LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,695 Nave Cassiopeia LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,711 Nave Andromeda LR1 Product Tanker 2011 75,000 Nave Estella LR1 Product Tanker 2012 75,000 Nave Cosmos Aframax/LR2 2024 115,651 Nave Polaris Aframax/LR2 2024 115,699 Nave Constellation VLCC 2010 296,988 Nave Universe VLCC 2011 297,066 Nave Galactic VLCC 2009 297,168 Nave Quasar VLCC 2010 297,376 Nave Buena Suerte VLCC 2011 297,491 Nave Synergy VLCC 2010 299,973





Bareboat-in vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option Navios Star Kamsarmax 2021 81,994 Yes Navios Amitie Kamsarmax 2021 82,002 Yes Navios Libra Kamsarmax 2019 82,011 Yes Nave Electron VLCC 2021 313,239 Yes Nave Celeste VLCC 2022 313,418 Yes Baghdad VLCC 2020 313,433 Yes Erbil VLCC 2021 313,486 Yes





Newbuildings to be delivered Type Expected

Delivery Date Capacity

(TEU / DWT) TBN I Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN II Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN III Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN IV Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN IX Containership H2 2024 7,700 TBN X Containership H1 2025 7,700 TBN XXIII Containership H2 2026 7,900 TBN XXIV Containership H2 2026 7,900 TBN XI MR2 Product Tanker H2 2025 52,000 TBN XII MR2 Product Tanker H1 2026 52,000 TBN XIII MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN XIV MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN XV MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN XVI MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN V Aframax/LR2 H2 2024 115,000 TBN VI Aframax/LR2 H2 2024 115,000 TBN VII Aframax/LR2 H1 2025 115,000 TBN VIII Aframax/LR2 H1 2025 115,000 TBN XVII Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XVIII Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XIX Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XX Aframax/LR2 H2 2026 115,000 TBN XXI Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XXII Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XXV Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XXVI Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XXVII Aframax/LR2 H1 2028 115,000 TBN XXVIII Aframax/LR2 H1 2028 115,000





Chartered-in vessels Type Year Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option Navios Venus Ultra-Handymax 2015 61,339 Yes(2) Navios Amber Kamsarmax 2015 80,994 Yes(2) Navios Gemini Kamsarmax 2018 81,704 No (1) Vessel agreed to be sold (2) Option to acquire the vessel has been declared.

EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) gain on sale of vessels, net. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Basic Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

EXHIBIT 4

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ ‘000) ($ ‘000) ($ ‘000) ($ ‘000) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 131,479 $ 133,827 $ 225,915 $ 228,343 Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets 25,198 11,166 25,564 (10,193 ) Net decrease in operating liabilities 3,122 39,923 46,105 101,946 Net interest cost 26,491 30,847 52,504 64,754 Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount (2,033 ) (1,587 ) (3,709 ) (3,618 ) Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities 1,803 (2,588 ) 2,594 (5,146 ) Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line 3,692 (20,137 ) 5,057 (29,248 ) Stock-based compensation — (1 ) — (2 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net 7,256 10,151 9,133 43,601 EBITDA $ 197,008 $ 201,601 $ 363,163 $ 390,437 Gain on sale of vessels, net (7,256 ) (10,151 ) (9,133 ) (43,601 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 189,752 $ 191,450 $ 354,030 $ 346,836



