Incyclix Bio Appoints Dr. Andrew Beelen as Vice President of Clinical Development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incyclix Bio, LLC, a next-generation cell cycle control company developing INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer, today announced the appointment of Andrew Beelen, MD, as Vice President of Clinical Development. Dr. Beelen will be responsible for progressing the clinical development of INX-315 and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal leadership role.



Dr. Beelen joins Incyclix Bio with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a specialized background in developing oncology therapeutics. Most recently, Dr. Beelen was the Executive Director of Clinical Development at G1 Therapeutics, Inc., where he was responsible for leading the development of multiple clinical programs, including COSELA® (trilaciclib), a CDK4/6 inhibitor. He has also held leadership positions at Quintiles, Watson Laboratories, Myrexis, and GlaxoSmithKline. Throughout his career, Dr. Beelen has led clinical development activities across all phases of development and has provided leadership in regulatory interactions spanning IND to NDA.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy to the Incyclix team as Vice President of Clinical Development,” said Patrick Roberts, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Incyclix Bio. “Andy has a proven track record of successfully leading clinical and regulatory activities for novel oncology therapeutics at all stages of development. He joins our team at a critical period of growth as we rapidly progress INX-315 development for cancer patients with unmet medical needs.”

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Incyclix Bio and leverage my expertise to help bring INX-315 to cancer patients in need of innovative treatment options,” said Dr. Beelen. “CDK2 is a well-validated precision oncology target that has historically eluded drug development efforts aimed at identifying CDK2 inhibitors with sufficient selectivity over other CDK family members. With the development of INX-315, Incyclix has broken through past barriers and identified a potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor with best-in-class potential.”

Dr. Beelen completed his fellowship in clinical pharmacology and residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He received an MD from the State University of New York Upstate Medical University (SUNY Upstate) and earned a Bachelor of Science from the Albany College of Pharmacy. Dr. Beelen has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and abstracts and serves on the industry advisory board of Eshelman Innovation at UNC.

About Incyclix Bio

Incyclix Bio is a next-generation cell cycle control company advancing precision treatments that target the aberrant proliferation driving many cancers. The company’s lead compound, INX-315, is a potent and selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor in clinical development. Incyclix Bio is a scientific leader in understanding cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and their role in the cell cycle as attractive therapeutic targets across many tumor types, including ovarian, breast and lung cancers. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Incyclix Bio is founded by pioneers in CDK inhibitor discovery, research and development. For more information, visit incyclixbio.com.

