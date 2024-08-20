UM and Fudan students engage in service learning in rural areas

MACAU, August 20 - To deepen educational exchanges and cooperation between universities in Macao and Shanghai, students and faculty from the University of Macau (UM) and Fudan University participated in a summer service learning programme in Jiangcun, Jiangsu Province, known as ‘the window for the world to understand China’s rural areas’. The programme aimed to inject new wisdom and vitality into the development of rural education and future rural development practitioners.

Participating UM students said that through exploring the area with students from Jiangcun Experimental School, conducting field studies, and engaging in interactive exchanges, they deepened their understanding of Jiangcun’s unique culture and history, enhanced their knowledge of rural education, promoted sustainable development in rural society, and explored various ways in which educational innovation empowers future rural development practitioners.

Led by Chang Kit Peng, resident fellow of Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC), and Fang Shimin, resident fellow of Cheong Kun Lun College (CKLC), 17 UM students and faculty first received three days of theoretical training at Fudan University. They studied the critical role of education in rural revitalisation and theories of interdisciplinary problem-based learning, and mastered core concepts and research methods of educational empowerment, laying a solid foundation for their service-learning project in Jiangcun.

During the service-learning project in Jiangcun, students and faculty from UM, Fudan University, and Jiangcun Experimental School were divided into five groups: ‘The Story of Fei Xiaotong and Jiangcun’, ‘The Evolution of Education in Jiangcun’, and three focus groups on ‘Exploring Jiangcun’s Ancient Bridges’. They engaged in various exploration activities in the area surrounding Jiangcun. The ‘Story of Fei Xiaotong and Jiangcun’ group explored the connection between Fei Xiaotong and Jiangcun through interviews with local villagers, a visit to the Fei Xiaotong Memorial Hall, and the study of historical materials. The ‘Evolution of Education in Jiangcun’ group interacted with villagers to understand the local educational environment and its development. The ‘Exploring Jiangcun’s Ancient Bridges’ groups studied the history and culture of Jiancun’s ancient bridges by visiting historical sites and reviewing village records. They also created catchy folk songs, scale models of bridges, and a brochure on ancient bridge preservation.

The students and faculty had in-depth discussions on topics such as the relationship between rural revitalisation and education. They shared their field study findings with villagers and parents of local students in the Jiangcun Cultural Hall, which received positive feedback. Their efforts also brought substantial cultural and educational benefits to the Jiangcun community and provided strong support for the implementation of the rural revitalisation strategy.

Additionally, the students and faculty visited the Jiangcun Elderly Center, as well as museums, historical sites, and modern buildings in Shanghai and Jiangsu, where they gained a deeper understanding of China’s development and cultural heritage and explored the picturesque water towns of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.