The 4th Shenyang Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicks off, co-creating a high-quality development blueprint for "vehicle-road-cloud integration"

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 17, the 4th Shenyang Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference opened in Shenyang, Liaoning province. The conference, themed "Vehicle-Road Collaboration Empowers New Quality Productive Forces", brought together government leaders, academic experts, and representatives from 19 pilot cities for "Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration", including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, along with representatives from vehicle manufacturers and solution suppliers, as well as leaders from companies in communications and road infrastructure, to discuss the latest development trends and future directions of the intelligent connected vehicle industry.



The conference witnessed the signing of several strategic cooperation agreements. During the unveiling ceremony of the strategic partnership between the Shenyang Municipal Government and China Unicom in the area of "Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration", both parties announced the first outcome of their collaboration - the establishment of the China Unicom (Shenyang) Intelligent Connected Vehicles Research Institute, which will serve as an important platform for promoting the development of intelligent connected vehicles. Meanwhile, the Shenyang Municipal Government reached strategic cooperation agreements with BMW Brilliance, Neusoft Reach, and Beijing Yizhuang Investment Holdings Limited for the application of intelligent connected vehicles and "Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration". All parties will leverage their respective strengths to deepen cooperation in areas such as cloud control platform construction, road-cloud network infrastructure development, and joint operations, aiming to achieve deep integration of the automotive industry and information communication technology with smart cities and intelligent transportation.

During the signing session, Shenyang City reached a consensus on cooperation with 48 enterprises, covering multiple key areas of the intelligent connected vehicle industry. This collaboration will inject strong momentum into the development of Shenyang's intelligent connected vehicle industry and further promote the construction of intelligent connected road networks, the planning for autonomous driving scenarios, and the aggregation of the industry.

This conference not only injects strong momentum into the development of the intelligent connected vehicle industry in Shenyang and across the country but also provides a platform for the communication and cooperation among people from all walks of life inside and outside the industry.

