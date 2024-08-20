Aerospike Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for Third Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike , Inc. (“Aerospike”) today announced it was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. This is the third straight year that Aerospike has made the list.



This recognition is the latest in a growing number of achievements for Aerospike in 2024. Earlier this year, the company raised $114M to meet market demand for affordable, scalable, and accurate real-time data in artificial intelligence (AI). DB-Engines currently ranks Aerospike as the second most popular vector database and third most popular graph database. Industry recognition for excellence so far this year has included a Business Sustainability Award and a Breakthrough Data Award for “In-memory Database of the Year.”

“Being once again named to the Inc. 5000 list honors the dedication and commitment of the Aerospike team to helping our customers succeed in a world driven by real-time data,” said Subbu Iyer, Aerospike CEO. “Our platform’s ability to meet the increasing demand for high-throughput, low-latency data access is essential for powering today’s AI applications and ensures that our customers are always ready for what’s next.”

The prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database built for infinite scale, speed, and savings. Our customers are ready for what’s next with the lowest-latency and the highest-throughput data platform. Cloud- and AI-forward, we empower leading organizations like Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our offices are also located in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

Aerospike is a registered trademark of Aerospike, Inc.