24-hour pharmacies hit major milestone

Release date: 19/08/24

More than 50,000 South Australians have received after-hours access to medicines and health advice thanks to three 24/7 pharmacies that have opened across Adelaide.

As of 4 July 2024, 26,631 customers visited the Salisbury Plain Chemist Warehouse in hours where the pharmacy would have previously been closed.

A further 15,095 customers attended the Clovelly Park Chemist Warehouse during its extended hours, while 8,503 customers visited the National Pharmacies at Norwood outside of hours that it was previously open for.

Together the pharmacies dispensed 20,683 scripts during the additional opening hours and took 3,382 phone calls from people seeking pharmacist advice or checking availability of products.

Earlier this year, the Malinauskas Labor Government delivered one of its key election commitments by supporting three community pharmacies extending their operating hours to 24 hours, seven days per week.

Without the pharmacies being open at all hours of the night, those customers may have had to visit a busy hospital Emergency Department to get the treatment they required.

The pharmacies were selected through a competitive tender process and are located in northern, southern and central Adelaide to provide the broadest access.

The Government is investing $2.5 million a year to fund this important initiative.

National Pharmacies at Norwood was the first to open its doors around the clock on February 4, followed by Chemist Warehouse pharmacies at Salisbury Plain and Clovelly Park on March 4.

Each of the three pharmacies has a pharmacist on staff 24 hours a day to provide expert advice and professional pharmacy services, including dispensing prescription medications.

They also have security plans including on-site security guards overnight.

The State Government has also expanded the range of services pharmacies can provide, including treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs).

More than 3,450 UTI pharmacy services have been provided to South Australian women aged 18-65 through the new community pharmacy UTI service since it started in March. This includes assessment and advice from a pharmacist and, where appropriate, a short course of treatment or referral for medical review.

The UTI service has been accessed through 304 community pharmacies, meaning around 62 per cent of pharmacies have provided a service to date.

The oral contraceptive pill (OCP) resupply service, introduced in May, has had almost 300 South Australian women aged 17-50 receive a resupply of their OCP medication without needing to see a GP.

The Government has also worked with pharmacies to provide mental health first aid training, expand access to palliative care medicines, expand the vaccinations pharmacists can provide and conduct medication review for people leaving hospital with complex health needs.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

More than 50,000 South Australians have been able to see a pharmacist when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.

This is a great relief to families who need around the clock access to medication and for health advice from a pharmacist.

We understand our hospital emergency departments are currently under pressure, which is why initiatives like these are so important.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Pharmacist Naomi Burgess

Having this 24-hour option means more and more South Australians have access to skilled pharmacists, advice and medications, any time it’s needed.

Health doesn’t have a schedule, but now there’s peace of mind knowing a pharmacy will be there if you need it no matter the time.

Pharmacists can often find themselves at the frontline of healthcare, and with early intervention, can help avoid more serious symptoms developing.

Referrals can also be made to GPs or other health services if further care is required.