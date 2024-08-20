Global Smart Aquaculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Aquaculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart aquaculture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.84 billion in 2023 to $4.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental sustainability demands, regulatory compliance, competitive market pressures, shifting consumer preferences, and environmental sustainability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart aquaculture market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased adoption of IoT solutions, advancements in AI and machine learning applications, integration of blockchain for supply chain transparency, adaptation to climate change challenges, and growing investment and funding in smart aquaculture technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Aquaculture Market

The increasing seafood consumption is expected to propel the growth of the smart aquaculture market going forward. Seafood refers to any form of sea life regarded as food by humans, typically including fish and shellfish. Seafood consumption is driven by growing awareness of the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids and cultural preferences for seafood dishes. Smart aquaculture enhances seafood production through technology-driven efficiency in resource management and environmental sustainability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart aquaculture market include AKVA Group AS, Steinsvik AS, Innovasea Systems Inc, In-Situ Inc, Imenco AS, Exosite, Bluegrove, Aquabyte Inc, OptoScale, Observe Technologies.

Major companies operating in the smart aquaculture market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to leverage complementary strengths and accelerate innovation in sustainable aquaculture technologies. A strategic partnership typically refers to a collaborative relationship between two or more organizations combining their resources, expertise, and efforts to achieve common goals or objectives.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Smart Feeding Systems, Monitoring And Control Systems, Other Types

3) By Application: Marine Based Aquaculture, Land Based Aquaculture

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart aquaculture market in 2023. The regions covered in the smart aquaculture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Smart Aquaculture Market Definition

Smart aquaculture refers to the use of advanced technologies such as sensors, automation, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of aquaculture operations. It enhances efficiency and sustainability through technologies like automation, data analytics, and IoT, optimizing resource use and improving the productivity of aquatic farming operations.

