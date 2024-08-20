Submit Release
Hisense Partners with Black Myth: Wukong to Elevate the Gaming Experience with a new game play feature

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, announced its global gaming partnership with the highly anticipated action role-playing game (RPG), Black Myth: Wukong. Launching alongside the game's global release today, an exclusive Black Myth: Wukong picture mode is introduced across selected Hisense TVs to elevate the gaming experience.

Hisense ULED Mini-LED U7 and QLED E7 PRO TVs are the official recommended TVs for Black Myth: Wukong

As the official global partner of Black Myth: Wukong, Hisense proudly presents its ULED Mini-LED U7 and QLED E7 PRO series as the official recommended TVs for the game. The state-of-the-art TVs offer an immersive gaming experience that fits the epic world of Black Myth: Wukong.

A standout feature of the collaboration is the exclusive Black Myth: Wukong picture mode. Utilizing Hisense’s cutting-edge technology, this mode enhances the game's visual quality with HDR, precise color calibration, and enhanced dark detail, delivering more vibrant colors and richer details. In partnership with Dolby, this mode also offers an immersive audiovisual experience that matches the game's sound design. Whether during intense battle scenes or quieter moments, the Black Myth: Wukong picture mode provides players with the ultimate gaming experience.

The Black Myth: Wukong picture mode is available on Hisense UX, U8N, U7N, E7N PRO, Q7N, and S7N series TVs for 2024, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves into the world of Black Myth: Wukong with the tailored visual and audio experience, enhancing every moment of gameplay.

Players can expect stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts, thanks to Quantum Dot Color technology and advanced backlight systems. With a 144Hz Game Mode PRO and 240 high refresh rate, gameplay is smooth and fluid, eliminating motion blur. Additional features like Game Bar and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility create the ideal gaming environment.

Black Myth: Wukong Customized Picture Mode

The collaboration between Hisense and Black Myth: Wukong marks a significant step forward for both the TV and gaming industries. By combining Hisense's cutting-edge TV technology with the immersive world of Black Myth: Wukong, the partnership delivers a groundbreaking product experience that sets a new standard for home entertainment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84154f36-0a2c-4ce1-81ce-092569474d55


Contact: henru.vandermerwe@hisense.com

Hisense Partners with Black Myth

🎮 Elevate your gaming experience with the epic world of Black Myth: Wukong and Hisense! 🐒🌟 Our exclusive Black Myth: Wukong Picture Mode on the ULED Mini-LED U7 and QLED E7 PRO series brings the game's stunning visuals and immersive sound to life. Get ready for vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and ultra-smooth gameplay. The journey begins today on your Hisense TV. 🚀

