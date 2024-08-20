Waterfall Network Announces Integration with InfStones and Highlights Post-Mainnet Growth in AMA Recap

Waterfall Network achieves 339% TVL growth and adds 4,901 new validators in the first month post-mainnet launch; InfStones integration boosts infrastructure efficiency, reliability, and scalability

Zug, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network, the most innovative layer one (L1) decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced its integration with InfStones, a leading infrastructure provider of enterprise-grade node management services. Waterfall Network and InfStones hosted an AMA session detailing benefits of the integration as well as successful milestones since Waterfall’s mainnet launch last month.

Recap of the AMA: Unprecedented Decentralization Achievements



During the AMA, Waterfall Network discussed their participation in the Google Startup Cloud program, where the network was tested with over 1.5 million validators operating simultaneously spread across 5 continents. This test demonstrated Waterfall's unparalleled ability to maintain a decentralized and scalable network, a feat unmatched by any other DLT on this scale. https://x.com/waterfall_dag/status/1803351923468181617

"To our knowledge, no other technology has been tested with this many validators, making Waterfall a pioneer in achieving decentralization at this level," said Grybniak. Despite these accomplishments, Waterfall remains committed to keeping its hardware requirements low, allowing for broader participation in the decentralized economy.”

Since mainnet public launch last month, Waterfall Network has added 4901 new validators and reached 339 percent of TVL (total volume locked) growth.

Bridging Scalability and Decentralization

As a key focus of the AMA, Waterfall Network and InfStones representatives discussed how Waterfall is uniquely positioned to address the long-standing challenge of combining scalability and decentralization—two features that are often difficult to achieve simultaneously. Using the innovative DAG technology, Waterfall allows for parallel processing on multiple levels, enabling unparalleled scalability without compromising the core principles of decentralization.

"True scalability without decentralization doesn’t align with the core values of Web3," said Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research at Waterfall Network. "Decentralization is what sets Web3 apart from Web2, which, although effective in scalability and privacy, lacks the decentralized structure that is essential for the future of blockchain technology."

Partnering with InfStones affords Waterfall Network robust infrastructure support, enhancing its scalability and reliability by leveraging InfStones' secure and scalable node management services. This enables easier deployment and management of validator nodes, further decentralizing the network while maintaining efficiency. The result is developers and participants are more empowered to seamlessly engage with Waterfall’s decentralized ecosystem.

"Integrating with Waterfall has been a fantastic experience,” said Ann Jiang, Business Development Specialist at InfStones. "Our goal is to lower the barriers for people who may not have extensive technical knowledge, empowering them to run nodes effortlessly. Together, we share a vision of driving the blockchain ecosystem forward, and this collaboration has allowed us to deliver a seamless and secure experience for both individual and institutional clients. We're excited to be part of this journey and look forward to welcoming more people into the Waterfall community to enjoy its many benefits.”

Simplifying Blockchain Participation with Proof of Stake

The AMA also addressed Waterfall's adoption of a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which stands in stark contrast to the resource-intensive Proof of Work (PoW) systems like Bitcoin. Jeff McDonald, community strategist at Waterfall Network, highlighted how easy it is to become a node operator on Waterfall.

"Running a node on Waterfall is accessible to almost anyone, unlike Bitcoin mining, which requires significant resources and industry connections," said McDonald. "Waterfall makes it simple, opening the door for more participants in the decentralized economy."

Attractive Incentives for Validators

The AMA also covered the attractive incentives currently offered to Waterfall validators. Although the rate is adjusted according to the state of the ecosystem, the current rate presents an exponential opportunity many are looking to take advantage of. To become a validator currently takes staking 32,000 $WATER coins with an annual percentage rate (APR) of more than 100 percent.

"The rewards for validators are exceptional right now," McDonald noted. "It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in contributing to the network."

Looking Ahead

The AMA was a resounding success, showcasing Waterfall Network’s commitment to addressing user needs and providing a seamless experience. As Waterfall continues to develop, it remains committed to its core values of enhancing decentralization and scalability and intends to continue to demonstrate its dedication through strategic partnerships and exponential growth of the network, setting the stage for the next generation of Web3 applications.

For more information on what's next, visit https://waterfall.network/

About Waterfall

Waterfall is a leading layer one (L1) architecture aiming to provide a solution for scalability and decentralization to help dAPP developers change the world. Waterfall’s Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and mobile phones in future. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.

About InfStones

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InfStones' AI-based infrastructure provides developers worldwide with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. Supporting over 80 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development. InfStones is trusted by the biggest blockchain companies in the world including Binance, CoinList, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, Polygon, Harmony, and KuCoin, among over a hundred other customers. InfStones is dedicated to empowering the evolution of a better world through limitless Web3 innovation. Visit: www.infstones.com

