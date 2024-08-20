PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 19, 2024 Bong Go boosts community spirit, grassroots sports dev't in Bulacan as he supports Meycauayan Cup Basketball League As the chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports as well as on Youth, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to champion grassroots sports development by supporting various local leagues where aspiring athletes can be given opportunities to showcase their skills and hone their talents. Moreover, Go emphasized that such events promote community spirit while also encouraging the youth to get into sports, stay away from vices like illegal drugs, and to keep healthy and fit. Just recently, Go partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to support the second season of the Meycauayan Cup Basketball League (MCBL) Inter Barangay Competition, an initiative proposed by MCBL President Jhay Simos. The event, held on Sunday, August 18, at the Meycauayan College Annex Gym in Meycauayan City, was partially funded through initiatives led by Go in partnership with the PSC, following a request by Councilor Rovielyn Cabigquez. "Bilang suporta sa ating kabataan at sa sports development sa ating mga komunidad, nakipagtulungan tayo sa PSC para masuportahan ang mga ganitong aktibidad," Go said in his message. The basketball league features teams from various barangays across Meycauayan, promoting not only physical fitness but also local unity and pride. Go's Malasakit Team attended the festivities and provided various forms of support to participants. Go, also known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service, emphasized the role of sports in steering young people away from vices and towards more productive activities. "Mahalaga ang sports bilang bahagi ng paghubog sa ating mga kabataan. Hindi lang ito para sa kalusugan, kundi para rin sa pagkakaroon ng disiplina at iwas sa masamang bisyo," he remarked. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. This funding aims to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge the government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he urged. Previously, Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that nurtures talents from the grassroots and gives them opportunities to compete in a national stage. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," concluded Go.