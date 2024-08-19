Governor Abbott Proclaims Special Election For Texas House District 56

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, the resignation of the Honorable Charles “Doc” Anderson, and its acceptance, have caused a vacancy to exist in Texas House of Representatives District No. 56, which is wholly contained within McLennan County; and

WHEREAS, Article III, Section 13 of the Texas Constitution and Section 203.002 of the Texas Election Code require that a special election be ordered upon such a vacancy, and Section 3.003(a)(3) and (b) of the Texas Election Code requires the special election to be ordered by proclamation of the governor; and

WHEREAS, Section 203.004(a) of the Texas Election Code provides that the special election generally must be held on the first uniform date occurring on or after the 36th day after the date that the election is ordered; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 41.001(a)(3) of the Texas Election Code, the first uniform election date occurring on or after the 36th day after the date that the special election is ordered is Tuesday, November 5, 2024;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of Texas, under the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Statutes of the State of Texas, do hereby order a special election to be held in Texas House of Representatives District No. 56 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the purpose of electing a state representative to serve out the unexpired term of the Honorable Charles “Doc” Anderson.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in accordance with Section 201.054(f) of the Texas Election Code.

Early voting by personal appearance shall begin on Monday, October 21, 2024, and end on Friday, November 1, 2024, in accordance with Sections 85.001(a) and (c) of the Texas Election Code.

A copy of this order shall be mailed immediately to the McLennan County Judge, who presides over the county within which Texas House of Representatives District No. 56 is wholly contained, and all appropriate writs shall be issued, and all proper proceedings shall be followed to the end that said special election may be held to fill the vacancy in Texas House of Representatives District No. 56 and its result proclaimed in accordance with law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 19th day of August, 2024.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

View the Governor's proclamation.