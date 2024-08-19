Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 56

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 5, 2024 as the special election date to fill the unexpired term in House District 56 of the Texas House of Representatives.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Early voting will begin Monday, October 21, 2024.

