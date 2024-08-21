Liposomal Doxorubicin Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Liposomal Doxorubicin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liposomal doxorubicin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved liposome formulations, favorable reimbursement policies for cancer treatments, growing awareness about the importance of cancer screening programs, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing patient preference for minimally invasive cancer treatments.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liposomal doxorubicin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising awareness about cancer treatment options, increasing clinical trials, increasing adoption of combination therapies, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing preference for targeted therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Liposomal Doxorubicin Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the liposomal doxorubicin market going forward. Cancer refers to a category of illnesses that can develop in nearly any organ or tissue in the body when aberrant cells proliferate uncontrollably, cross their normal boundaries, and either spread to other organs or invade neighboring body parts. Cancer cases are rising due to factors such as an aging population, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and improved diagnostic techniques. Liposomal doxorubicin is used in cancer treatment to enhance drug delivery to tumors, reduce toxicity, and improve therapeutic outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liposomal doxorubicin market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc.

Major companies operating in the liposomal doxorubicin market are focusing on developing enhanced drug delivery systems, such as PEGylated liposomes to improve the pharmacokinetics and biodistribution of doxorubicin, leading to better patient outcomes. These innovations enhance the efficiency and precision of drug delivery, ensuring that medications are more effectively targeted to cancer cells while minimizing side effects.

Segments:

1) By Product: Doxil Or Caelyx, Lipodox, Myocet, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Application: Leukemia, Bone Sarcoma, Breast Cancer, Endometrial Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Kaposi Sarcoma, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the liposomal doxorubicin market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liposomal doxorubicin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Definition

Liposomal doxorubicin refers to a formulation of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin encapsulated within lipid bilayers, creating microscopic vesicles called liposomes. This encapsulation alters its pharmacokinetics, allowing for prolonged circulation in the bloodstream and accumulation at tumor sites due to enhanced permeability and retention effects. Liposomal doxorubicin is used to treat various cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and Kaposi's sarcoma, with potentially reduced cardiotoxicity compared to conventional doxorubicin formulations.

