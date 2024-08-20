Lane Closure on WV 2, at the Wellsburg Bridge, to Begin on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

A portion of WV 2, the Wellsburg Bridge, will have the southbound, right lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, August 20, through Wednesday, August 21, 2024, for road maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
