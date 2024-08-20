MPD Seeking Northeast Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Robbery Snatch in Northeast.



On Friday, August 16, 2024, at approximately 11:59 p.m., the victim reported that he was in the 2300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, standing in line at a store when two suspects approached him. One of the suspects accused the victim of cutting in line and proceeded to snatch money out of the victim’s hand. The suspects then fled the scene inside of a vehicle. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24126216