FEMA Remains Committed to Provide Life Saving and Life Sustaining Assistance

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Emergency Declaration approved by President Biden on August 14, authorized FEMA to provide Disaster Federal Assistance (DFA), to assist the Government of Puerto Rico only for life saving and life sustaining federal resources such as search and rescue teams and temporary generators, if needed.

The Emergency Declaration does not provide for any reimbursement of expenses incurred or damages caused during Tropical Storm Ernesto.

FEMA encourages residents to remain attentive as the peak of Hurricane Season approaches. People who suffered damage due to Ernesto in their homes should contact their municipal government, the Puerto Rico Housing Department or the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau (PREMB).

For additional information, visit: www.ready.gov/hurricanes and www.fema.gov which offer tools and resources to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergency events.