President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for U.S. Virgin Islands

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the U.S. Virgin Islands to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Ernesto beginning Aug. 13, 2024, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. This assistance is for the islands of St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas and Water Island.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Christopher W. Allen has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.