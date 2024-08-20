President Cyril Ramaphosa attends 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government in Zimbabwe, 17 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 17 August 2024, arrived in Harare, in the Republic of Zimbabwe to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government.

The 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government will take place today under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

As South Africa commemorates the 30th Anniversary of its democracy and freedom, it will equally marks the 30th Anniversary of its membership and active participation in SADC, since it joined this regional body in August 1994.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for SADC leaders to assess and review progress made in terms of the region’s flagship integration agenda, the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which is about promoting peace and security, good governance, socio-economic development and integration in the region.

The President will participate in discussions on the agenda of the Summit that include the Status of Member State Contributions; Regional Food and Nutrition Security, Status of health in the region, Implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap as well as candidatures to continental and international organizations.

The President will also sign two SADC legal instruments; the SADC Declaration on Accelerating Action to End AIDS as a Public Health Threat in the Region by 2030 as well as the Agreement Amending the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

During the Summit, the Republic of Zimbabwe will assume the Chairpersonship of SADC, taking over from the Republic of Angola, which chaired SADC since the previous Summit held in Luanda, in August 2023.

The Summit is preceded by the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting which took place from 13-14 August 2024.

A SADC Organ Troika Summit was also held on 16 August 2024.

President Ramaphosa is supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola and the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana.

