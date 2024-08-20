President Cyril Ramaphosa attends farewell dinner in honour of Chief Justice Zondo, 20 Aug

President Ramaphosa to attend farewell dinner in honour of Chief Justice Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, attend a farewell dinner held in tribute to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is retiring at the end of August 2024 after a distinguished judicial career spanning 27 years.

The dinner will be hosted at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

The farewell dinner will take place on the eve of a Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court, at which the Judiciary, the Executive, Parliament, and the legal profession will honour Chief Justice Zondo’s contributions to the justice system and the country.

President Ramaphosa appointed Justice Zondo as the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa in 2022.

Reflecting on the significance of this role, the President said: “The position of Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people.

“The Chief Justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice.”

During his term, Chief Justice Zondo has been pivotal in advancing the transformation of the judiciary, leading the Labour Appeal Court through significant challenges, and presiding over the State Capture Commission.

His leadership ensured that the findings and recommendations of the Commission had a lasting impact on South Africa's fight against corruption.

President Ramaphosa will pay tribute to Chief Justice Zondo during the farewell dinner, scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Time: 19h00 (media to arrive from 15h00 for set-up)

Venue: Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch, 42 The High Street, Melrose, Johannesburg

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to send their details to Hlobisile Nkosi at hlobisile@presidency.gov.za and copy Patience Mtshali at patience@presidency.gov.za, no later than today, Monday, 19 August 2024 at 15h00.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@presidency.gov.za