Borealys Games Reveals Echoes of Mystralia at Gamescom

Montreal-based Borealys Games announces its spellcrafting action-RPG roguelite Echoes of Mystralia

Story-Driven Roguelite Action-RPG Revisits Studio’s Award-Winning Spellcrafting System and Magical World of Mystralia

Echoes of Mystralia will move toward the quicker action play mechanic of popular roguelites, but retain the custom spellcrafting system people loved from our first game, Mages of Mysteria.” — Louis-Félix Cauchon, founder and president of Borealys Games

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based independent game development studio Borealys Games has announced its next game, Echoes of Mystralia. The reveal trailer for the spellcrafting Action-RPG Roguelite was featured in the Future Games Show and the game will be on the show floor at this week’s Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany.

This story-driven game with fast-paced action returns players to the magical world of Mystralia. But this time the player has all the power to shape their journey by creating their own spells, making choices, refining their tactics, and carving out their own path through a living world that changes with each encounter.

Echoes of Mystralia features the award-winning custom spellcrafting system from the studio’s previous game, Mages of Mystralia, but has completely revamped it to make it less cumbersome yet yield infinite possibilities.

In Echoes of Mystralia, players take on the role of Mazarim, a protector of the Cycle of Memories who must return to the vanishing world of Mystralia to meet its inhabitants, hear their stories, and confront the Shadows of the Past that haunt it. Guided by The Memory of the World, players battle the Rift that threatens Mystralia’s very existence while perfecting the intricate art of weaving memory magic and spellcrafting to unlock the power to restore balance in this mystical journey of enlightenment.

“With this game, we wanted to move toward the quicker action play mechanic of popular roguelites, but retain the custom spellcrafting system the people loved from our first game,” said Louis-Félix Cauchon, founder, and president of Borealys Games. “With Mages of Mysteria, the spell system supported more contemplative puzzle-solving, so we have completely retooled it to gear towards the fast combat and focus more on mastery. All the custom crafting is still there and, in fact, is close to unlimited, but it’s more accessible.”

In addition to the fast-action spell-based combat, Echoes of Mystralia introduces rich lore and deep exploration with an interactive map that allows players to make more meaningful choices regarding where to explore or engage with side quests. Players will also develop relationships with characters they encounter, unlock permanent skills, learn new spell recipes, and make critical decisions about their approach each time they venture into the vast world of Mystralia.

Echoes of Mystralia is slated for release for PC on Steam with additional platforms to follow. (Wishlist on Steam)

ABOUT BOREALYS GAMES

Borealys Games is an independent game development studio based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The team believes it is a privilege to work in a medium so immersive and impactful that it seeks to create shared experiences that move beyond entertainment. Founded in 2014 by Louis-Félix Cauchon, the studio’s mission is to craft quality games that are appealing and innovative, and that take the player someplace new. Their previous game, Mages of Mystralia, won several 2016 and 2017 Best Indie Game Awards and nominations; the Best in Show awards at 2017 SXSW and PAX South; and nominations for Excellence in Audio, Excellence in Game Design, and the Grand Prix award at the 2017 BIC Awards. The studio’s second game, Echoes of Mystralia, was announced at Gamescom 2024.

Echoes of Mystralia reveal trailer

