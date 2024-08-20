President Cyril Ramaphosa on passing of Prof Muxe Nkondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of eminent scholar, academic, social policy and heritage expert Prof Muxe Nkondo who has passed away at the age of 83.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the family, friends and associates nationally and internationally of the late Prof Nkondo who passed away in the early hours of today, Sunday, 18 August 2024.

Prof Nkondo is survived by his wife, Prof Olga Nkondo; his children, Ntsako, Muxe, Mikateko, Zava, Mbonya and Nkenyezi; grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Prof Nkondo was a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Venda, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of the North and Harvard Andrew Mellon Fellow in English.

As the chair of varied expert panels and reference groups, he made significant contributions to the development of public policy in areas from tourism, human settlements and public administration to science and technology, and arts and culture.

He lectured extensively at universities in the United States of America and served as a curriculum development and governance advisor to the University of South Africa, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Tshwane University of

Technology, Central University of Technology, and Walter Sisulu University.

Prof Nkondo served on numerous boards and associations on the African continent and elsewhere and led the conceptualisation of the Liberation Heritage Route.

President Ramaphosa said: “Prof Nkondo has left us at the end of a life distinguished by his relentless pursuit - and generation – of knowledge that has made his country, continent and the world a richer, more inclusive place.

“His ideas and their application have impacted on lives and institutions across the globe. They have also a diaspora of academics, leaders and administrators who have benefited from Prof Nkondo’s inexhaustible intellect and interest in the betterment of humanity.

“His legacy is monumental and will continue to ripple through our lives. May he rest in peace after his extraordinary, enriched and enriching life.”

