Water and Sanitation assures Riverlands residents that situation is normal and there is no need for evacuation

The Department of Water and Sanitation wishes to assure the residents of Riverlands in Swartlands Local Municipality that the situation is normal in the area and there is no need for evacuation.

On Saturday, 17 August 2024, water started flowing quicker than expected through the spillway that was created to minimize the risk of failure of the 4th dam that was on the verge of failure after three dams breached on Wednesday, 07 August 2024 in Riverlands.

The department mobilized its personnel located in the Clanwilliam Dam project to open up the spillway on the 4th dam further and allow the water level in the dam to drop by at least 1 m per day. This morning, water started flowing quicker than expected, as a result there was understandably concern from community members.

The department would like to assure community members that the 4th dam is almost empty and water levels in the river should begin to subside.

Should there be any further heavy rainfall, the dam would not store water to threaten the stability of the partially failed wall.

For more information, contact

Andile Tshona

Cell: 073 566 3345

E-mail: TshonaA@dws.gov.za

