South African Police Services remembers its fallen heroes and heroines

SAPS remembers its fallen heroes and heroines: today we honour the late Sergeant Willy Moruane

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will host its annual Commemoration Day to honour and pay tribute to women and men in blue who died in the line of duty between April 2023 to March 2024.

As a build up to the Commemoration Day that will be held at the Union Buildings on 01 September 2024, the SAPS will honour 39 members who died during this period.

Today we pay tribute to our fallen hero, the late Sergeant Willy Moruane who died on 03 August 2023. The 39-year-old member was attached to the Tembisa police station in Gauteng and had 14 years of service in the organisation at the time of his passing.

On 03 August 2023, the member along with his crew were conducting crime prevention and patrol duties at Winnie Mandela Informal Settlement in Temba, when they spotted a suspect in possession of a firearm crossing the road.

The members sprang into action and started chasing after the suspect who ran into a yard to hide. They traced the suspect until they found him hiding behind a parked vehicle. Sergeant Moruane was fatally shot by the suspect as they were approaching to arrest him.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his head and certified deceased on the scene.

Police arrested the suspect linked to the murder of Sergeant Moruane in Leboeng village, Limpopo province. He has already appeared in the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court facing charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

The member leaves behind his wife and three children, the youngest being three years old at the time of their father’s passing.

Sergeant Moruane’s name and thirty eight others will be engraved on the SAPS memorial wall at the Union Buildings on the 1st of September 2024, as a symbol of gratitude from the nation for the sacrifices he made in serving and protecting the people of this country until his last breath.

To Sergeant Moruane, the SAPS flag does not fly because the wind blows it: it flys with the last breath of every police officer who died defending it.

May your soul continue to rest in peace.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe​​​

082 040 8808