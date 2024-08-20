South African Police Services on Operation Shanela for week 12 to 18 August 2024

13 919 suspects arrested during this week nationwide Shanela Operations

Police have through their high density operations commonly known as Operation Shanela arrested 13 919 suspects from the period starting, Monday, 12 August and ending Sunday, 18 August 2024.

Through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks as well as stop and searches - police have taken a bold and decisive approach in protecting the communities that they serve.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

Just this week alone, the following arrests were made:

2 887 wanted suspects for crimes such as murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and business robberies were arrested

121 suspects were arrested for Murder

33 suspects were arrested for attempted murder

93 suspects were arrested for rape, 124 of them were arrested in the province of KwaZulu Natal

61 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms

Assault GBH continues to register a large number of arrests with 1422 suspects arrested

475 suspects were arrested for the illegal dealing in liquor, 154 arrests were made in KZN while 105 were made in MP

217 drug dealers were arrested during this period

447 were arrested for drunk and driving, 144 were arrested in GP

1771 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, 997 of these arrests were made in the Western Cape

64 Illegal miners were arrested, 29 of them were arrested in the Free State

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

112 firearms were confiscated during operations, 28 of these firearms were confiscated during police operations in Kwa-Zulu Natal. This is the fourth consecutive week in which police in KZN recover a high number of firearms. In the week from 5 - 10 August 2024 , the province seized 20 firearms.

1 491 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated.

85 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this weeks operations



A highlight of major takedowns include the following:

A 40-year-old Zambian national linked to a kidnapping for ransom syndicate and a R300 million crystal meth drug bust was intercepted at OR TAMBO International Airport and arrested

KZN police traced armed robbers to a house in Ntuzuma, Richmond following a business robbery. Three suspects were fatally wounded and one other suspect was arrested.

Counterfeit goods worth R37 million were seized in Johannesburg

Mpumalanga police foiled a cash in transit armed robbery and arrested four suspects and also seized three AK47 rifles in Vosman

Police in the Eastern Cape seized drugs worth R1million in Gqerberha

Police will continue with their operations in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.

Media enquiries: Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808