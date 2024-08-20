Submit Release
EmberOT Announces Technology Partnership with Garland Technology to Help Enhance Critical Infrastructure Security

Partnership aims to increase efficiency and achieve comprehensive network visibility, essential for organizations adopting innovative technologies

We’re big fans of Garland Technology and know that their quality hardware, combined with our robust software, is a powerful solution to protect critical infrastructure.”
— Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & Founder
CHANDLER, AZ, U.S.A., August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmberOT, a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology partnership with Garland Technology, a leading manufacturer of Network TAPs, Network Packet Brokers, Inline Bypass, and Hardware Data Diodes.

“Garland Technology’s commitment to delivering high-quality solutions combined with their customer-centric approach made entering into a partnership a no-brainer,” states Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT Founder & CEO. “We’re big fans of their team and know that their quality hardware, combined with our robust software, is a powerful solution to protect critical infrastructure.”

EmberOT and Garland Technology can provide unparalleled visibility into the Industrial Edge with their joint solution. By seamlessly integrating Garland’s industry-leading Network TAPs, Network Packet Brokers, and Hardware Data Diodes with the EmberOT software, organizations can achieve comprehensive asset inventory, effective threat detection, mitigation, and robust vulnerability management.

This collaboration empowers critical infrastructure teams to enhance operational performance through real-time monitoring and advanced defense solutions, significantly reducing risks. Garland Technology’s purpose-built Network TAPs and Packet Brokers are designed for the industrial sector to ensure that teams have the essential data needed to respond effectively to cyberattacks.

“Garland Technology has been involved in critical infrastructure projects since 2011 when we designed our first Data Diode TAP for a customer,” said Chris Bihary, CEO & Co-Founder. “Since then we’ve been building network visibility products to help provide solutions like EmberOT the packet level visibility needed to protect the world’s most critical assets. We’re excited about this new partnership with EmberOT and look forward to working hand in hand in protecting the Industrial Edge around the world.”

At the Industrial Edge, securing, analyzing, and processing data is paramount. The joint offering from Garland Technology and EmberOT operationalizes this through the following steps:

1 - Protecting the Edge begins with deploying a Garland Technology Network TAP to copy full duplex traffic from the network. Unlike SPAN/Mirror Ports, Garland Technology’s TAPs overcome inherent limitations, ensuring a guaranteed unidirectional traffic flow with the native Data Diode TAP functionality.
2 - A full copy of network traffic is sent to the EmberOT sensor for real-time visibility, asset inventory, and analytics.
3 - Once this traffic has been analyzed, the EmberOT solution delivers actionable insights and enhanced observability. These insights can be forwarded to a SIEM, Data Lake, or MSSP to strengthen and enrich existing security infrastructure.

By leveraging the EmberOT and Garland Technology joint solution, organizations gain comprehensive asset visibility through detailed network packet data. This deployment delivers robust visibility and security across complex industrial networks. Garland Technology collects and aggregates data from both on-premises and off-site locations to provide a centralized source of network traffic. EmberOT offers strategic security insights, ensuring streamlined deployment and operational resilience.

This partnership enables organizations to achieve full visibility within their OT environments, allowing them to detect and respond to network changes, cyber threats, risks, and anomalies before they disrupt operations. For more information about these solutions, please visit https://emberot.com and https://garlandtechnology.com.

▶ About EmberOT
EmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/.

▶ About Garland Technology
Garland Technology is an industry leader of IT and OT network solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing simple, reliable, and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, TX. For help identifying the right IT/OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com.

▶ Media Contacts
