LanzaTech and LanzaJet Announce New Project with Wagner Sustainable Fuels in Australia

First Project to be Developed with the CirculAir Platform, the End-to-End Commercial Sustainable Fuels Technology Solution Converting Waste Feedstocks into SAF

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, and LanzaJet , Inc. , a leading sustainable fuels technology company and fuels producer, today announced a new project with Australia’s Wagner Sustainable Fuels to evaluate equipping Wagner’s Brisbane SAF Refinery (the “Project”) with the CirculAir™ platform. The CirculAir platform is LanzaTech and LanzaJet’s joint technology solution that converts waste carbon and renewable power into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

In addition to securing a commercial partnership with LanzaTech and LanzaJet, the Project has received financial investments from The Boeing Company and the Queensland Government. The Project is expected to generate a multitude of benefits, including creating jobs in Queensland, increasing domestic energy security for Australia, and helping reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from aviation.

“LanzaTech and LanzaJet look forward to providing our joint commercial solution to Wagner Sustainable Fuels to accelerate the development of a domestic Australian SAF market,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech and Board Chair of LanzaJet. “There is enough carbon above ground to transition the 100 billion gallons of fossil fuel-derived jet fuel consumed each year to jet fuel made from recycled carbon. The flexibility of the CirculAir platform makes it possible for this Project to unlock carbon from the myriad waste-based resources available in Australia to meet local demand.”

The CirculAir process first utilizes LanzaTech’s carbon recycling technology to transform local waste streams, such as industrial emissions and municipal solid waste, into CarbonSmart™ ethanol. Then, LanzaJet’s Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology converts the ethanol into drop-in SAF. The CirculAir platform was designed to accelerate decarbonization of the global aviation industry by utilizing a variety of locally sourced waste-based feedstocks to produce the SAF volumes needed to supplant fossil fuels.

“The Wagner Sustainable Fuels project in Brisbane allows Australia to continue to stand out as a leader in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, now leveraging the CirculAir platform we co-created with LanzaTech to convert different forms of waste carbon into sustainable fuels,” said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet. “The combination of LanzaJet’s leading SAF solution with the front-end of LanzaTech’s proven and commercialized carbon recycling technology makes it possible to create a domestic SAF supply in Australia using local renewable waste sources, further supporting the country’s energy security, while also working to protect its natural environment.”

Enhancing SAF production is critical for aviation to reduce its carbon footprint, as it is estimated that SAF will account for 65-70% of the emission reductions needed to meet the industry’s 2050 goal of net zero emissions. Historic supply constraints, high costs, and technical barriers have made it difficult for the industry to default to SAF as the primary aviation fuel source. The CirculAir platform breaks down these barriers, as the technology is able to turn a wide range of waste-based feedstocks into SAF to meet demand, and it is being adopted by a range of customers across the globe. This widespread adoption is projected to accelerate the production and economies of scale necessary to bring down the global cost of SAF.

“Our partnership with LanzaTech and LanzaJet will advance the Wagner SAF Refinery in Brisbane, accelerating the SAF industry in Australia and helping to decarbonize aviation by 2050,” said Matt Doyle, Wagner Sustainable Fuels Chief Executive Officer. “Together, these proven technologies can help us realize Australia’s first, fully integrated SAF production facility and provide a path to producing domestic fuel at scale.”

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com .

About LanzaJet

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

About Wagner Sustainable Fuels

Wagner Sustainable Fuels is a company focused on reducing CO₂ emissions from Australia’s hard to abate sectors including aviation and heavy transport through the supply of SAF and Renewable Diesel (RD).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of LanzaTech’s management. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, LanzaTech’s management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LanzaTech’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the adoption of our technology by third parties, fluctuations in prices of waste feedstocks and process inputs, and the availability of government funding. In addition, LanzaTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed by LanzaTech with the SEC, and in subsequent SEC filings. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can LanzaTech assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to LanzaTech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

LanzaTech

Investor Relations

Kate Walsh

VP, Investor Relations & Tax

Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com

Media

Kit McDonnell

Director of Communications

press@lanzatech.com

LanzaJet