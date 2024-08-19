Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Future Fuel Corp. (FF) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on behalf of those who acquired Future Fuel Corp. (“Future Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FF) securities during the period of August 10, 2023 and May 10, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until August 23, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



[Click here to learn more about the class action]

The lawsuit alleges that: (1) FutureFuel did not have adequate internal controls; (2) FutureFuel's financial statements were misstated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Future Fuel securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com