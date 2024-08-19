Court reporter crisis causing problems for thousands of self-represented LA County litigants

A severe shortage of court reporters in the Los Angeles Superior Court system is leaving thousands of self-represented civil litigants without verbatim records of their proceedings, making it virtually impossible to appeal their cases, according to a new tracking tool unveiled last week.
