Hesai Group Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (the “Report”). The Report details the Company’s strategy and outstanding achievements in ESG performance in 2023, as well as its progress toward its longstanding ESG goals for sustainable development.



“Since our inception in 2014, we have remained committed to our mission of ‘Empower Robotics, Elevate Lives’ by leveraging cutting-edge lidar solutions to drive the future of robotics for a safer, more efficient world,” said Yifan “David” Li, Hesai’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We are proud to be an ESG pioneer within the lidar industry. Our 2023 ESG report outlines our efforts and accomplishments across innovation and high-quality products, talent development, safety management, and sustainability. Going forward, we will continue to enhance our ESG management system, infuse ESG principles into our business operations and development decisions, and bolster our sustainable development capabilities to further empower safer global transportation, advance robotics, and ultimately elevate the quality of human life.”

To view the full 2023 ESG Report, please visit the ESG section of Hesai’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.hesaitech.com/esg.

About Hesai

Hesai is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The Company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 40 countries as of December 31, 2023.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.hesaitech.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Hesai Group

Yuanting “YT” Shi, Investor Relations Director

Email: ir@hesaitech.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: hesai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: hesai@tpg-ir.com

Source: Hesai Group