Attorney General Bird Sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster to Stop Monopoly

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster to stop their monopoly that raises prices for ticket purchasers and stifles competition in the live entertainment industry.

Live Nation has been building a monopoly by entering into exclusive deals with the country’s largest venues to ensure that all tickets sold are through the company’s platform. The States and United States Department of Justice allege that Live Nation has exerted its monopoly power to manage more than 400 artists, control as much as 60% of concert promotions at major concert venues across the country, and control more than 265 concert venues in North America. Through Ticketmaster, Live Nation also controls at least 80% of primary ticketing at major concert venues. Live Nation’s monopoly has squashed competition and devastated the live entertainment industry with reported poor customer service, inflated prices, and restrictions on ticket purchasing.

“When companies like Live Nation and Ticketmaster form monopolies, Americans are left to pay the price,” said Attorney General Bird. “I am suing to uphold the law and ensure that no American has to grapple with inflated prices or poor customer service because Live Nation and Ticketmaster have stifled competition.”

The lawsuit makes the case that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, as well as state antitrust laws.

Iowa joined the U.S. Department of Justice-led lawsuit, along with Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

Read the full lawsuit here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov