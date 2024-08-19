OVER 70,000 PEOPLE ATTEND THE NATION'S LARGEST FREE CHRISTIAN MUSIC FESTIVAL FEATURING PERFORMANCES FROM SKILLET AND MESSAGE FROM GLOBAL EVANGELIST NICK HALL

Record Number of Attendees Gathered for Two-Day Music Festival This Weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify presented by Pulse Evangelism, the country's largest free Christian music festival, was a resounding success drawing a record number of attendees for an unforgettable experience. Over 70,000 people from around the state and across the country attended the festival this year over two days, with 1,701 people responding to the Gospel presentation.

Amplify was held just outside of Little Rock in Benton and was led by global evangelist, Founder and President of Pulse Evangelism, Nick Hall . The lineup featured top Christian artists including Grammy-nominated band Skillet, hop-hop artist KB, Crowder, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Colton Dixon, Blessing Offor, Ben Fuller, Unspoken, Salt City Worship and Tru-Serva.

This year, Hall also led the crowd in a powerful and special rendition of “Amazing Grace,” creating an emotional moment of unity. Notes of the timeless hymn filled the air touching hearts and igniting a renewed commitment to faith. Many were reminded of the power of God’s grace and the strength found in coming together to celebrate His love. The rendition will be featured in a future Anthem of Grace broadcast, similar to the most recent Good Friday broadcast that reached millions globally.

“It was an unbelievably moving experience to be surrounded by thousands of believers worshiping Jesus together,” said Hall. “The atmosphere was electric with incredible performances, and it was deeply moving to see so many people connect with the Gospel in a profound way.”

In addition to the powerful music and messages, the family-friendly event included kid zones, exciting prizes, giveaways and local food vendors ensuring a memorable time for everyone. For those eager to deepen their faith, Amplify offered six breakout sessions at the nearby River Center through its Make Jesus Known training. These sessions provided practical tools for evangelism and early-access wristbands.

“As we continue to pursue our goal of making Jesus known, we are reminded of the transformative power of reaching people right where they are,” said Josh Turner, co-founder of Amplify. “This year’s festival exceeded our expectations, and we’ve heard countless stories of personal transformation, renewed faith and healing to broken relationships.”

Since its inception in 2012, Amplify has grown into the country’s largest free Christian music festival, dedicated to glorifying God and creating space for worship, evangelism and transformative experiences for the public.

To request photos from Amplify or an interview with Nick Hall, please reach out to amplify@seesparkgo.com .

About Pulse Evangelism

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse Evangelism in 2006. Since then, Pulse has seen over 330 million people reached by the Gospel and over two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is an evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event, providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event or training evangelists on American college campuses, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org .

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick’s life was changed when he wrote a paper titled “Pulse” for his English class, hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse, and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 330 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life, because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak, and be alone. One of the goals of Nick’s life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus because that’s where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife Tiffany and three children.

