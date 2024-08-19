August 19, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins 24-State Coalition Urging SCOTUS to Uphold Arizona’s Proof of Citizenship Voting Registration Law

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Joins 24-State Coalition Urging SCOTUS to Uphold Arizona’s Proof of Citizenship Voting Registration Law

The National Voter Registration Act Doesn’t Prohibit States From Verifying Voters’ Citizenship Status

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a 24-state coalition in asking the United States Supreme Court to allow Arizona to enforce its proof of citizenship requirement for voter registration in federal elections. This follows the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ refusal to stay a decision that blocks Arizona’s law.

The brief asserts that the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) does not prohibit states from verifying the citizenship of voters.

“It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat. Requiring proof of citizenship before registering to vote is a common-sense measure that helps to preserve the integrity of the American electoral process,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In July, a panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals initially blocked part of the district court’s injunction. However, on August 1, a different panel reversed the decision, permitting Arizonans to register to vote in federal races without proving citizenship. The registration deadline for the presidential election in Arizona is Oct. 7. Before the court’s reversal, registrants were required to show documentary proof of citizenship.

In addition to Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah joined the West Virginia- and Kansas-led brief.

Read a copy of the amicus brief here.

