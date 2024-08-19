Submit Release
Safeguarding the Restaurant Industry from Supply Chain Disruptions Amid Rail Strike Concerns

Toronto, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The potential rail strike at Canada’s two major railways poses a serious risk to the restaurant industry, which relies on timely deliveries of essential food and beverage products. With 47% of restaurants operating at a loss or just breaking even, any disruption to supply chains could significantly worsen an already challenging situation. Given that food costs have risen by 25% over the past two years, further strain could be devastating.

Restaurants are more than just businesses; they are vital community hubs that bring people together, provide jobs, and contribute to local economies. Stability is crucial for restaurants to continue serving their communities and supporting the livelihoods of those who depend on them.

At a time when affordability is a concern for all Canadians, the impact of a rail strike would extend beyond businesses, affecting consumers and local economies alike. The looming disruption is a concern for everyone. We urge all parties involved to prioritize reaching a fair and swift resolution that minimizes this disruption.

Restaurants Canada will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for our members, ensuring their concerns are addressed throughout this process.


Annette Goerner
Restaurants Canada
613-818-6941
media@restaurantscanada.org

