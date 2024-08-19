Orange County Advocates Raise Over $1.5 Million for Ocean Conservation at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party

Host Ted Danson, honoree Valarie Van Cleave, and musical performer Lisa Loeb celebrated a wave of victories for the oceans

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, August 17, ocean advocates gathered at Oceana’s 17th annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, raising more than $1.5 million to support the organization’s campaigns to protect and restore the oceans in California and around the world. The event, hosted by award-winning actor and Oceana Board Member Ted Danson, honored longtime Oceana supporter and SeaChange co-founder Valarie Van Cleave. Oceana’s new CEO Jim Simon addressed the crowd for the first time since stepping into the position in July and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb treated guests to a private concert, featuring hits including “Stay (I Missed You).”



“We’re here because Oceana fights for the health of our oceans, and all of the magnificent creatures that call them home,” said Elizabeth Wahler, SeaChange co-chair and Oceana Board Member. Fellow SeaChange co-chair Gabe Serrato-Buelna added, “In just the last year, Oceana has won victory after victory — and continues to campaign against plastic pollution, destructive fishing practices, and more.”

At the event, Oceana highlighted more than 25 victories won alongside its allies over the past year including convincing Amazon to reduce its use of single-use plastics in North America; new habitat protections in Canada, Mexico, and Europe; and several actions in California to reduce whale and sea turtle entanglements in commercial fishing gear.

“We need your help for the next wave of victories for our oceans. Right now, there are numerous threats that impact the fragile ecosystem right off our shore,” said Danson. “Our own ‘Blue Serengeti’ — and other ecosystems just like it around the world — could be lost forever without Oceana’s decisive action.”

Oceana’s former CEO Andrew Sharpless introduced honoree, Valarie Van Cleave, highlighting her dedication to ocean conservation, from starting Oceana’s campaign to fight seafood fraud to serving as chair of the organization’s Board and co-founding the SeaChange Summer Party, which has raised over $20 million in the past 17 years.

“I have a keen lifelong interest in the environment and a deep appreciation for those people dedicated to conserving and restoring the natural world, and that is Oceana’s sweet spot,” Van Cleave told the crowd of 360 guests. “I invite you to join me to continue to pay attention to what is happening in the oceans both here and around the world and continue to help Oceana bring back the integrity of the seas today, and for future generations.”

Celebrities in attendance included Diane Lane, Oscar Nuñez, Dennis Haysbert, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Christina Ochoa, Blake Moynes, Rachel Recchia, Sally Pressman, and others.

This year’s event was made possible by the generous support of numerous distinguished local and international businesses and philanthropists. Biossance, which has contributed over $600,000 to Oceana since 2019, was the Presenting Partner.

Event corporate partners and sponsors included Pacific Coast Partners the Southern California BMW Centers and Robert WAN; SeaChange Partners Alec’s Ice Cream, Anker, Monique Bär, Michael and Patricia Berns, Dennis and Carol Berryman, Bruce and Karen Cahill, CHANEL, Anne Earhart, Giorgio Armani Corporation, Peter and Julie Hill, LOEWE, Jacob Loveless and Kelly Brochu, Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Robert and Britt Meyer, Justin Pham and Bonnie Lee, Steven and Shirley Quackenbush, Gena H. Reed, Steve and Marisa Robbins, Louis and Laura Rohl, Kaira and Harley Rouda, Fred and Wendy Salter, Gabe Serrato-Buelna and Byron Rabin, Sheets, Paquette & Wu Dental Practice, Michael and Suzie Silvers, South Coast Plaza, Jim and Julie Ann Ulcickas, Elizabeth Wahler, Valaree Wahler, Uwe Waizenegger and Valarie Van Cleave, and Tim and Jean Weiss.

For a full list of underwriters and partners, host committee members, auction items, and more information about SeaChange and Oceana visit: SeaChangeSummerParty.org/

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 300 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.