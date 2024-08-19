NCH Becomes First in Southwest Florida to Offer Drug-Coated Balloon Procedures

Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) now offers cutting-edge Drug-Coated Balloon procedures at the Rooney Heart Institute, improving care for in-stent restenosis.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) proudly announces that it has become the first healthcare facility in Southwest Florida to offer Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) procedures at the Rooney Heart Institute. This cutting-edge intervention is now available to patients with cardiovascular conditions, particularly those experiencing in-stent restenosis—a condition where arteries previously treated with stents become narrow again.

The DCB procedures, powered by the latest technological advancements, utilize the high-tech agent DCB device developed by Boston Scientific. This innovative approach allows physicians at the Rooney Heart Institute to deliver targeted therapy directly to the affected arteries, minimizing the risk of recurrent narrowing and significantly improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking technology to our patients in Southwest Florida," said Adam Frank, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, NCH Rooney Heart Institute. "The introduction of Drug-Coated Balloon procedures at NCH represents a major advancement in cardiovascular care, offering new hope to patients who have previously undergone stent placement and are now facing the challenge of in-stent restenosis."

The DCB device developed by Boston Scientific works by delivering medication directly to the artery wall, which helps prevent scar tissue formation that can lead to restenosis. This approach offers a minimally invasive solution, reducing the need for repeat interventions and providing patients with a faster recovery time.

"By adopting this advanced technology, NCH continues to lead the way in providing innovative cardiovascular care in our region," said Robert J. Cubeddu, MD, President of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute. "Our commitment to bringing the latest treatments to our patients is unwavering, and the introduction of DCB procedures is a testament to that dedication."

The Rooney Heart Institute at NCH is renowned for its comprehensive cardiovascular care, offering a wide range of state-of-the-art treatments and nationally recognized procedures. NCH received the highest rating of three stars from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for CABG cardiac procedures; was named among the top 50 hospitals in the nation for cardiac care by Healthgrades; and ranked as #50 in the U.S. for Cardiac Services by Money. The addition of Drug-Coated Balloon procedures further enhances the institute's ability to provide cutting-edge care to patients with complex cardiovascular conditions.

For more information about the Drug-Coated Balloon procedures or to schedule a consultation, please contact the NCH Rooney Heart Institute at 239-624-4200 or visit NCHmd.org.

About NCH

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is an Advanced Community Healthcare System™ serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. NCH, a locally governed non-profit, is recognized as one of Healthgrades America’s Top 100 Hospitals which puts it in the top 2% in the nation for clinical excellence, in addition to being named a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care. The system is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with a total of 713 beds - NCH is an alliance of over 750 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida and is the region’s only Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center. NCH cardiac care is ranked top-3 in the state by Healthgrades. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available in Southwest Florida. With the largest provider network, urgent/immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH is always advancing the quality of care near you. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.