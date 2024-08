AZERBAIJAN, August 19 - State reception was hosted by President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Baku

On August 19, a state reception hosted by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was held in honor of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

The reception featured a concert with selections of Azerbaijani...

19 August 2024, 17:17