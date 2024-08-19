Global Menopause Treatment Market Set to reach $24.33 Billion by 2031, with a Steady CAGR of 5.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

The Global Menopause Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15.33 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, illendo Therapeutics, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals,Merck & Co., Inc, Cipla Inc., Abbott, Viatris Inc., Organon, SnapNurse, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Procter & Gamble, Duchesnay USA.,TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Avion Pharmaceuticals, KWS, PharmaCare Europe Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Burlingame, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Menopause Treatment Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.21 billion in 2023 to USD 24.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.9%, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing awareness about menopause symptoms and treatment, the demand for effective menopause treatment products and drugs has increased significantly over the past few decades. This has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in R&D in order to develop more innovative and effective menopausal treatment products. Products such as new bioidentical hormones, herbal supplements and alternative treatment methods have emerged, offering effective symptom relief with minimal or no side effects.



Market Dynamics:

The Global Menopause Treatment Market is driven by the rising prevalence of early menopause among women globally. Early menopause refers to menopause occurring under the age of 40 naturally or due to medical interventions such as surgery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1% of women experience early or premature menopause. Furthermore, lifestyle changes such as rising stress levels, unhealthy diets, and excessive smoking are contributing to the incidence of early menopause. This has raised the demand for effective menopause treatment options across the world.

Global Menopause Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $15.21 million Estimated Value by 2031 $24.33 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, By Form, By Indication, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Geriatric population



• Growing Awareness and Conversation around Menopause Restraints & Challenges • Side effects of HRT drugs



• High cost of Treatment

Market Trends:

Hormone therapy remains the most favored treatment option: Hormone therapy (HT) involving estrogen and progesterone (combined HT) or estrogen-only therapy continues to be the most effective treatment prescribed by doctors worldwide for managing various symptoms related to menopause. According to a survey, over 60% of women experiencing severe menopause symptoms opt for HT.

Herbal supplements gaining traction: With rising consumer preference for natural remedies over pharmaceutical drugs, the demand for herbal supplements for menopause relief is growing significantly. Some of the most popular herbal supplements used include red clover, black cohosh, and Macafem among others. Their widespread availability in the form of capsules and tablets has further boosted their adoption.

Estrogen replacement therapy (ERT) is the most common treatment option for managing menopause symptoms. It involves the use of exogenous estrogens like conjugated estrogens or synthetic estrogens like estradiol to replace the drop in endogenous estrogen levels during menopause. ERT helps reduce hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness, among other symptoms. It is typically prescribed as pills, skin patches, gels or creams. The hormone therapy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the menopause treatment market due to the effectiveness of ERT in managing climacteric symptoms. Within the segment, the estrogen receptor agonist/antagonist therapy sub-segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period.

Non-hormonal therapies provide an alternative for women who cannot or choose not to take hormone therapy. This treatment segment includes the use of anti-depressants, anti-seizure medications, and herbal/botanical remedies. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are commonly prescribed non-hormonal therapies as they help lower hot flash frequency and severity. Herbal supplements containing black cohosh and red clover are also gaining popularity. The non-hormonal therapy segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during 2024-2031 owing to the rising demand for non-estrogen menopause treatments.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global menopause treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing awareness about menopausal health and therapies.

On the basis of treatment type, the hormone therapy segment, especially estrogen receptor agonist/antagonist therapy, is expected to hold a dominant position due to widespread acceptance.

On the basis of route of administration, the oral segment dominates due to ease of use. North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high healthcare expenditure and awareness levels in the region.

Key players operating in the menopause treatment market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., AbbVive Inc., Nono Nordisk A/S, illendo Therapeutics, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Merck &Co., Inc, Cipla Inc., Abbott, Viatris Inc., Organin, SnapNurse, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals limited, Procter & Gamble, Duckesnay USA, TherapeutoicsMD., Inc. These players are focused on developing advanced treatment solutions.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, LifeMD, Inc., announced a partnership with ASCEND Therapeutics Inc.

In August 2020, Bayer AG, announced the acquisition of KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd, to expand the company’s drug development pipeline in women’s healthcare.

Market Segmentation:



By Treatment Type:

Hormone Therapy Estrogen-based Drugs Progestin-based Drugs Combination Drugs (Estrogen and Progestin, Estrogen and Other Medicines)

Non-hormonal Therapy Neurokinin 3 (NK3) Receptor Antagonist Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) Others

Others



By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Vaginal

Others



By Form:

Tablets

Creams

Patches

Pessaries

Injections

Others

By Indication:

Perimenopause

Menopause

Postmenopause



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Others



By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



