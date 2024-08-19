Faneema Cutlery Announces New Damascus Steel Knife Set

Faneema Cutlery Damascus Steel Knife Sets boost culinary skills with precision-engineered knives featuring stunning designs and unmatched durability.

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faneema Cutlery is excited to announce its new collection of Damascus steel knife sets , designed to enhance culinary experiences with excellent precision and style. Whether someone is a passionate home cook or an experienced chef, the new Sharp Steel Knife Sets are crafted to meet every cooking need.





Image by Faneema Cutlery

The Sapphire knife set is part of the collection of Damascus kitchen knife sets from Faneema Cutlery which combines strength, durability, and a striking aesthetic. Recognizable by the distinctive wavy, ladder, or marbled patterns, these knives are made from high-quality Damascus steel, a material renowned for its resilience and sharpness. Each blade is forged with over 200 layers of carbon steel, providing exceptional durability and unique visual appeal.

The Sapphire kitchen set features the most popular knives used in a kitchen every day, including a cleaver, 8” and 6” chef knife, filet knife, and utility/paring knife. Other knife sets in the collection feature a comprehensive range of styles as the Sapphire or might contain a carving knife or even a bread knife. There’s a knife set which will fit your specific needs in the kitchen.

These knives are not only designed to handle a variety of kitchen tasks—from chopping and dicing to slicing and fileting—but also to enhance outdoor cooking experiences. With their ergonomic designs and comfortable grips, they offer an effortless cutting experience, whether it is preparing a gourmet meal or grilling outdoors.

Faneema Cutlery's Damascus steel knife sets come in several elegant designs, featuring materials such as the Sapphire’s blue epoxy resin and olive wood handle, and a variety of other woods and colors. Each knife is meticulously crafted to provide both aesthetic appeal and superior performance.

To ensure customer satisfaction, Faneema Cutlery offers a 120-day money-back guarantee. This risk-free trial allows customers to experience the quality of the knife set and return it for a full refund if they are not completely satisfied.

Investing in a Damascus kitchen knife set means investing in quality and style. The luxurious design and enduring performance of these knives make them more than just kitchen tools—they are a testament to fine craftsmanship and culinary excellence.

For more information, visit www.faneemacutlery.com .

About Faneema Cutlery:

Faneema Cutlery stands out as a premier supplier of top-tier kitchen knives and cutlery sets. Renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs, their products are the choice of both professional chefs and home cooks. Their commitment to quality makes them a trusted name in the industry.

Media Contact:

Janice Abbas

Faneema Cutlery

janice@faneema.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88c4c3a2-e976-4f13-856c-78d563bdd095