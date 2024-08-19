Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants indicated that Ardelyx would apply to include its product, XPHOZAH, in the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment (“TDAPA”) when, in fact, Ardelyx had not yet reached a firm decision concerning whether or not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA, and could not, in fact, decide whether or not to submit such an application to CMS until after Defendants first reviewed CMS’s proposed Calendar Year 2025 ESRD PPS rule, which was only issued on June 27, 2024. The price of Ardelyx’s stock fell following the news.

If you bought shares of Ardelyx between October 31, 2023 and July 1, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/ardelyx/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 15, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


