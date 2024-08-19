Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo Notifies Symbotic, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit

If you purchased Symbotic securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court of the District of Massachusetts on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Symbotic, Inc. (“Symbotic” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ:SYM) between May 6, 2024, and July 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased Symbotic securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

To join the Symbotic securities class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq., the firm's Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case No. Case 1:24-cv-12090-MPK, Symbotic Inc. develops, implements, and operates end-to-end supply chain automation technology in the United States and Canada. During the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Symbotic’s projected earnings outlook and anticipated growth. The Complaint alleges that Defendants' optimistic reports of growth, improvements to gross margin, and overall stability of its ongoing projects fell short of reality and that the Company was not equipped to timely deploy their systems or otherwise appropriately manage its expenses through project delays. Plaintiff brings this action on behalf of a Class, consisting of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Symbotic's securities during the Class Period and were damaged upon the revelation of the alleged corrective disclosure on July 29, 2024, when Symbotic published their third quarter fiscal year 2024 results. The price of Symbotic common stock declined from a closing price of $35.63 per share on July 29, 2024 to $27.25 per share on July 30, 2024, a loss of over 23% in one day of trading.

