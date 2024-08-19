Louisiana Lottery Launches Annual New Orleans Saints-Branded Scratch-off Giving Players Chances to Score BIG!

The Louisiana Lottery€™s 2024 season team-branded scratch-off $5 Saints Score! feature cash prizes of up to $100,000, as well as three second-chance drawings for game-day experiences and merchandise prizes.

For the 16th season, the Louisiana Lottery is partnering with the New Orleans Saints to offer a team-branded scratch-off game at the $5 price point. The $5 Saints Score! scratch-off game launches Aug. 19 featuring a key-number-match playstyle, top prizes of $100,000, plus second chance drawings for gameday prize experiences and official autographed merchandise prizes.

“New Orleans Saints and Louisiana Lottery fans can once again expect the Lottery to deliver a reason to smile with the Saints Score! scratch-off game that include once-in-a-lifetime second-chance prize experiences our players have come to expect with this brand partnership,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

Players who do not win an instant prize can enter at least $10 worth of nonwinning Saints Score! tickets into any of three second-chance drawings. Prizes include one season ticket prize package, two gameday experience prizes, eight suite access prizes and 15 autographed merchandise prizes.

The first entry deadline is Oct. 7. Participants in the first second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of four Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, each of which includes four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite for the Dec. 15 home game against Washington.

One winner in that drawing will receive a Saints Tunnel Team Experience prize. Prize elements include the opportunity for the winner and three friends to be on the field when the Saints take the field against Washington, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four entertainment passes allowing the winner and guests pregame field access, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

The entry deadline for the second drawing is Nov. 12. Participants in this second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of four Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, each of which includes four tickets to the Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite for the Dec. 29 game against Las Vegas.

Also, one winner in this drawing will win a Saints Deluxe Limo Experience prize. Prize elements include four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game against Las Vegas, four pregame field passes, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms), limousine transportation to and from the game, a “meet and greet” with a Saints “legend,” four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

In the third and final drawing, one entry will be selected to win a 2025 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package. The winner will receive a set of four tickets for the 2025 season (except the Superbowl), four pregame field passes for the season (pre-and regular season games), a parking pass for the season (except the Superbowl) and a tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria. The deadline for entry will be determined once the scratch-off game has closed.

Additionally, during the final drawing, 15 entries will be selected to receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet (five of each).

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should provide their name, address, telephone number and email on the back of at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 Saints Score! scratch-offs and mail them together in an envelope no larger than 4.5" by 9.5" to the drawing address designated on the back of the ticket and on the Lottery’s website: louisianalottery.com/saints. Players may enter multiple times, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Drawings will be held within seven days of the entry deadlines.

Saints fans are also invited to tailgate with the Lottery outside the Superdome for the opportunity to receive promotional merchandise with select ticket purchases. Tentative promotional tailgate events include Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 15.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Venture, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “NFL Entities”) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this lottery or the prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this lottery in any way.