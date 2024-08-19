Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center Welcomes New Plastic Surgeon Michael Baratta, MD, to Esteemed Practice

The award winning team is proud to add Dr. Baratta, citing his passion for excellence

Sarasota, FL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Michael D. Baratta to its distinguished team of plastic surgeons. Dr. Baratta, a board-eligible plastic surgeon renowned for his dedication and extensive training, was selected after a rigorous nationwide search to join Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center. He completed his surgical residency at a highly regarded institution, enhancing his extensive training in plastic surgery.

Dr. Baratta brings a wealth of expertise to Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center, including a strong background in cosmetic procedures. His advanced skills and commitment to personalized patient care make him a valuable asset to the practice.

Dr. Baratta expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center team, stating, “I am truly honored and excited to become part of the Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center family. The opportunity to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team is a privilege. My passion for plastic surgery, combined with the Center’s commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, makes this a perfect match. I look forward to contributing to the exceptional care and innovative treatments that the Center is known for.”

About Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center: Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center is a premier destination for plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures in Sarasota, FL. With a team of highly skilled and board-certified plastic surgeons, the Center offers a comprehensive range of services, including cutting-edge aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. Dedicated to delivering personalized care and outstanding results, Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center is committed to enhancing the beauty and confidence of its patients. For more information about the practice and its services, visit Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center About Page.

