Superior Essex Announces Essex Solutions, Relaunching Magnet Wire Brand

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Essex, a global leader in the magnet wire and communication cables industry, is excited to announce the next phase in the rebranding of its magnet wire business. As part of its recent buyout of Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire, the company will be changing its brand name to Essex Solutions.



Under the new name, Essex Solutions will encompass all current Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire locations worldwide. Additionally, Essex Energy in Italy will now be included, further reinforcing the company’s global reach and capabilities. This integration will enable Essex Solutions to leverage the expertise and resources of all its locations, ensuring enhanced customer service and support.

To further strengthen operations, the related businesses Lacroix + Kress, IVA Insulations, and Hi-Wire will join the Essex Solutions organization, while continuing to operate under their existing brand identity. This consolidation will enable better coordination and collaboration among the brands, resulting in improved efficiency and effectiveness.

“The choosing of Essex Solutions represents the comprehensive nature in which our business operates,” said Daniel Choi, President and CEO of Superior Essex. “By aligning our brands under one grouping, we can offer a complete suite of solutions for our customers and take further advantage of our vertical integration and global reach. We are seeing many markets experiencing rapid transformations, and our ability to proactively shape the xEV automotive industry, as well as power, electrification, and renewable energy, allows us to pave the way for future technologies as a global leader.”

During the transition period, customers and stakeholders may see materials bearing either the existing Essex Furukawa or the new Essex Solutions name with all changes expected to be completed by April 30, 2025.

To accompany the brand name change, Essex Solutions will also be unveiling a new logo in the near future. This refreshed visual identity will reflect the company’s evolution and its commitment to innovation and excellence.

The transformation of our global magnet wire and related businesses into Essex Solutions marks an exciting chapter for Superior Essex. With its expanded global presence, streamlined operations, and comprehensive suite of solutions, Essex Solutions is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers and drive future technologies forward.

About Superior Essex Inc

Superior Essex is the parent brand of Essex Solutions, Superior Essex Communications, IVA, Lacroix + Kress, Hi-Wire, and Essex Brownell. It has over 3,000 employees in 11 countries, on three continents. Superior Essex is the leading, global provider of magnet wire and is on the forefront of communications fiber application as well as Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. It is instrumental in creating disruptive technological advancements in the electrification of the automotive, energy, and industrial sectors. Superior Essex is committed to pioneering smart building technology while also setting the pace on sustainability. Superior Essex is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at superioressex.com.

