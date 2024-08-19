Game On: The USO and NFL Bring Service Members Together with 4th Annual Madden NFL 25 Tournament and Chance to Attend Super Bowl LIX

Registration for tournament opens on August 30

Arlington, VA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO and the National Football League (NFL) are joining forces to host the fourth annual Salute to Service Showdown, an EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 tournament that unites the military community through the fun of football and gaming. U.S. active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members around the world are eligible to compete for the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LIX. For the first time, this year’s tournament will include qualifiers for service members on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers through the USO’s ship-based centers.

Registration for the tournament opens on Friday, August 30, and competition will kick off in September with a series of online and in-person qualifiers among service members. The top eight service members will win travel and accommodations to participate in the in-person finals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, November 10.

The two tournament winners will receive tickets to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

VIDEO: Salute to Service Showdown 2023 Highlights

“We’re thrilled to partner again with the NFL on our fourth annual Salute to Service Showdown, one of the highlights of the USO Gaming Program,” said USO Chief Operating Officer Christopher Plamp. “USO Gaming allows service members to build relationships with other gamers, keep in touch with friends and family, or even just remain connected to life beyond the military, which helps ease the isolation that many service members face on deployment or at remote duty stations.”

For more than 55 years, the USO and NFL have worked together to deliver programs and events that support service members and military families across the globe. The NFL supports USO Gaming through the Salute to Service Showdown, a gaming mobile vehicle, and a ship-based USO Center on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower that provides gaming equipment and other amenities to help boost morale and improve the quality of life for sailors on the ship.

“The annual Salute to Service Showdown Tournament has emerged as a unique opportunity for the NFL to engage with our country’s heroes through football and gaming,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. “The NFL is proud to once again partner with the USO on this great initiative to thank service members for the incredible sacrifices they’ve made to protect our freedom.”

Starting August 30, military members can register for the tournament at USO.org/showdown. All are welcome to join the USO Discord (discord.gg/theuso) for tournament details and other USO Gaming updates. Follow #USOMadden for updates on Twitter.

